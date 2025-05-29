If you've only watched the show, you're missing how The Handmaid's Tale book really ends

The Handmaid's Tale concluded its final season on May 27, 2025. All the seasons of the show followed June and the other Handmaids' journey, culminating in the recently released finale. However, the ending in the series differs from the original novel by Margaret Atwood.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale. Reader's discretion is advised.

By the end of the series, June and the other Handmaids overthrow Gilead's power in Boston. June does not reunite with her daughter, continuing to fight Gilead in other regions. She also records her story on tape.

In the novel, June/Offred is arrested by the Eyes, Gilead's secret police. Nick, who is an undercover Eye, points out it is not the Eye but the Mayday resistance that has taken Offred.

Ad

Trending

An epilogue from the year 2195 follows, in which a professor discusses Gilead, highlighting Offred's story found through her tapes. He discloses that what happened to her further remains unknown.

What happens at the end of the novel, The Handmaid's Tale?

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10 (Image via Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 concluded recently, bringing success to Mayday in their powerful revolt against Gilead in Boston. Margaret Atwood's novel offers a unique ending, with some similarities and differences from the series.

Ad

Offred and Nick are enjoying their secret affair in the novel, which distracts the former from the Mayday cause. She soon finds out that her friend, Ofglen, died by suicide as officers from the secret police force, the Eyes, were approaching her.

Serena also finds out about Offred and the Commander's relationship and their visit to Jezebel's. She sends Offred to her room for punishment when the latter notices the Eyes approaching to arrest her. Nick informs Offred that they are Mayday members in disguise, coming to rescue her. However, she remains unsure of the true identity of the police and is taken away, raising uncertainty about her future.

Ad

In an epilogue to the novel, the story travels in time to the year 2195. A character called Professor Pieixoto is introduced, whose lecture on Gilead's regime and its horrific deeds is explored. He focuses on Offred's story, which was uncovered through her tapes found in Bangor, Maine. The professor also highlights Nick's plans for Offred's escape; however, her fate after that remains unknown.

Also read: Will there be The Handmaid's Tale season 7? Renewal status and more

Ad

Exploring the ending of The Handmaid's Tale season 6

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10 (Image via Hulu)

June and the other Handmaids blast up the flight full of some of the major commanders from Boston in episode 9. This brings victory to Mayday and Boston under the United States of America.

Ad

Following closures to several prominent characters' stories, such as Janine and Serena Joy, the finale episode of season 6 also brings Aunt Lydia on the right track. While June gets to reunite with Emily, she is not able to meet her daughter Hannah. Luke and June acknowledge the gaps in their relationship and promise to reunite when they find Hannah.

Towards the end, June reaches Waterford's now damaged and abandoned house, where her struggle as Offred began. With her mother, Holly, and Luke's encouragement, June records her story on tape, stating the exact dialogue from which the first episode of season 1 began. This tape is also suggested to be dedicated to Hannah, for her daughter to learn about her mother's story.

Ad

Also read: The Testaments: Release window, plot, and everything we know so far

How does it all connect to the upcoming sequel, The Testaments?

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 episode 10 (Image via Hulu)

Margaret Atwood released a sequel novel to The Handmaid's Tale, titled The Testaments. It follows the tales of three main characters, Agnes, Nicole, and Aunt Lydia. Agnes is the alternate name for Hannah. The story is set 15 years after The Handmaid's Tale.

Ad

While season 6 of the series ended with no reunion between Hannah and June, it is indicated that Hannah is still somewhere in Gilead. Along with Aunt Lydia's story, the novel also closely follows the grown-up Agnes (Hannah) and June's other daughter, Nichole.

In the novel, both girls are initially unaware of their mother's identity. They eventually learn they are half-sisters, further joining Mayday, overthrowing Gilead, and reuniting with their mother. Aunt Lydia is also shown to be in support of Mayday in The Testaments, the change in her character being observed at the end of season 6.

Ad

As The Testaments was also announced to be adapted as a series, this future journey of June, her daughters, and Aunt Lydia justifies the cliff-hanger ending, forming a base for the upcoming series.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More