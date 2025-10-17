  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Invasion season 3 episode 10 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Invasion season 3 episode 10 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:06 GMT
Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 10
Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Invasion season 3 is a sci-fi series available on Apple TV+ that has captured the attention of viewers worldwide. In episode 10, the season finale, humanity will either defeat the alien danger or be destroyed. The season 3 finale of Invasion will air exclusively on Apple TV+ on October 24, 2025.

Ad

The synopsis for episode 10 of season 3 reads:

“Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence; events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.”

After Mitsuki miraculously returned from the Dead Zone in Episode 9, viewers wondered if she was connected to the alien powers. With the final episode approaching, many worry about what will happen to Earth and if humanity can survive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Release details of Invasion season 3 episode 10

Ad

The season finale of Invasion season 3, Episode 10, The End of the Line, will be released on October 24, 2025, at 9 PM ET on Apple TV+. Fans from all over the world can watch to see how the story ends. Just a quick look at when it will be out in different parts of the world.

RegionRelease Date and DayRelease Time
USA (Pacific Time)Thursday, October 23, 20256:00 PM PT
USA (Eastern Time)Thursday, October 23, 20259:00 PM ET
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Thursday, October 23, 202511:00 PM AEST
British Summer Time (BST)Friday, October 24, 20252:00 AM BST
India Standard Time (IST)Friday, October 24, 20256:30 AM IST
Ad

You can watch Invasion season 3 on Apple TV+. The service requires a subscription, which costs $12.99 per month. However, new users can watch old shows and the season finale for free for 7 days. Since the first episode, the show has only been available on Apple TV+. You can stream all past seasons and episodes.

How many episodes are left in season 3?

Season 3 of Invasion consists of a total of 10 episodes. As of now, 9 episodes have aired, with the 10th and final episode set to release on October 24, 2025.

Ad

Also read: 10 best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025

A brief recap of Invasion season 3 episode 9

Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)
Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

In episode 9, Homecoming, human factions, including the WDC and Infinitas, prepare for war. Mitsuki miraculously recovers from the Dead Zone after being spared by the alien Gardener species, changing her outlook.

Ad

Trevante struggles with his guilt over Caspar's death, and Infinitas and WDC fight to the death. Verna kills WDC member Clark in a horrific revenge attack, gravely affecting his partner, Aneesha.

Mitsuki's new understanding of the alien invaders' aims may preserve humanity as the episode ends. Exciting alien signals and human doom conclude the episode.

Also read: Invasion season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Is Clark dead?

Major events to expect from season 3 episode 10

All about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)
All about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming finale of season 3:

Ad

Humanity’s last stand: Earth faces its worst moment as aliens threaten. The finale will have WDC and Infinitas working together to stop the invaders. This last battle will decide whether humanity survives or the aliens win.

Mitsuki’s pivotal role: Mitsuki's alien knowledge may save humanity. Her relationship with the Gardener species may reveal their objectives and be humanity's last hope of halting the invasion.

Trevante’s personal journey: By confronting his past, including his role in Caspar's death, Trevante will reveal fresh extraterrestrial truths. Viewers can expect a major alien mothership reveal that could give the WDC a war advantage.

Ad

The fate of the human factions: With the WDC and Infinitas factions on the brink of collapse, the finale will explore the consequences of their internal conflicts.

The final confrontation: The season ending makes sure that humans and aliens will fight. People who watch can expect furious action and sad goodbyes since Earth's fate is in danger.

Also read: Invasion season 2 recap: All to know before watching season 3

Stream the Invasion season 3 finale exclusively on Apple TV+ when it releases on October 24, 2025.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications