Invasion season 3 episode 10 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Invasion season 3 is a sci-fi series available on Apple TV+ that has captured the attention of viewers worldwide. In episode 10, the season finale, humanity will either defeat the alien danger or be destroyed. The season 3 finale of Invasion will air exclusively on Apple TV+ on October 24, 2025.The synopsis for episode 10 of season 3 reads: “Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity's existence; events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.”After Mitsuki miraculously returned from the Dead Zone in Episode 9, viewers wondered if she was connected to the alien powers. With the final episode approaching, many worry about what will happen to Earth and if humanity can survive.Release details of Invasion season 3 episode 10 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe season finale of Invasion season 3, Episode 10, The End of the Line, will be released on October 24, 2025, at 9 PM ET on Apple TV+. Fans from all over the world can watch to see how the story ends. Just a quick look at when it will be out in different parts of the world.RegionRelease Date and DayRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Thursday, October 23, 20256:00 PM PTUSA (Eastern Time)Thursday, October 23, 20259:00 PM ETAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Thursday, October 23, 202511:00 PM AESTBritish Summer Time (BST)Friday, October 24, 20252:00 AM BSTIndia Standard Time (IST)Friday, October 24, 20256:30 AM ISTYou can watch Invasion season 3 on Apple TV+. The service requires a subscription, which costs $12.99 per month. However, new users can watch old shows and the season finale for free for 7 days. Since the first episode, the show has only been available on Apple TV+. You can stream all past seasons and episodes.How many episodes are left in season 3?Season 3 of Invasion consists of a total of 10 episodes. As of now, 9 episodes have aired, with the 10th and final episode set to release on October 24, 2025. Also read: 10 best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025A brief recap of Invasion season 3 episode 9Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)In episode 9, Homecoming, human factions, including the WDC and Infinitas, prepare for war. Mitsuki miraculously recovers from the Dead Zone after being spared by the alien Gardener species, changing her outlook.Trevante struggles with his guilt over Caspar's death, and Infinitas and WDC fight to the death. Verna kills WDC member Clark in a horrific revenge attack, gravely affecting his partner, Aneesha.Mitsuki's new understanding of the alien invaders' aims may preserve humanity as the episode ends. Exciting alien signals and human doom conclude the episode.Also read: Invasion season 3 episode 9 ending explained: Is Clark dead?Major events to expect from season 3 episode 10All about Invasion season 3 episode 10 (Image via YouTube/Apple TV)Here’s what to expect from the upcoming finale of season 3:Humanity’s last stand: Earth faces its worst moment as aliens threaten. The finale will have WDC and Infinitas working together to stop the invaders. This last battle will decide whether humanity survives or the aliens win.Mitsuki’s pivotal role: Mitsuki's alien knowledge may save humanity. Her relationship with the Gardener species may reveal their objectives and be humanity's last hope of halting the invasion.Trevante’s personal journey: By confronting his past, including his role in Caspar's death, Trevante will reveal fresh extraterrestrial truths. Viewers can expect a major alien mothership reveal that could give the WDC a war advantage.The fate of the human factions: With the WDC and Infinitas factions on the brink of collapse, the finale will explore the consequences of their internal conflicts. The final confrontation: The season ending makes sure that humans and aliens will fight. People who watch can expect furious action and sad goodbyes since Earth's fate is in danger.Also read: Invasion season 2 recap: All to know before watching season 3Stream the Invasion season 3 finale exclusively on Apple TV+ when it releases on October 24, 2025.