Is 1923 and Yellowstone connected? Here's everything we know so far

Yellowstone and 1923 are two notable series in the American Western drama genre. Yellowstone's season 5 part 2 finale aired on the Paramount Network on December 15, 2024. The show focuses on complex family relationships and intense family conflicts, which have resonated with viewers.

1923, a prequel to Yellowstone, premiered on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, and has been picked up for a second and final season that will be released on February 23, 2025. Both series are available on their own platforms for those who want to learn more about the Dutton family's complicated history.

1923 is set in the rough terrain of Montana and tells the story of a crucial time in the Dutton family's history. The show is set during a period of drought, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. It shows how strong the family is as they deal with problems that have never been seen before.

The connection between Yellowstone and 1923 lies in the shared legacy of the Dutton family. The struggles and successes of the Dutton family are shown across generations.

Yellowstone and 1923 connections

The main idea of 1923 is centered on Jacob Dutton, the patriarch who runs the Yellowstone ranch during a time of conflict. Natural disasters and changes in society cause problems for the family and their land, as shown in the show.

The Dutton family's history and lineage are linked to Yellowstone in 1923 as James Dutton's brother from 1883, Jacob Dutton, takes care of his siblings after their parents die. The current ranch owner in Yellowstone, John Dutton III, has a long and complicated family tree that makes Jacob a key ancestor.

Key characters and their connections

Jacob Dutton

In 1923, Jacob Dutton is the head of the Dutton family and owns the ranch. Although James is dead, Jacob, his brother, is taking care of his nieces and nephews. His relationship with James makes him Yellowstone's John Dutton's great-granduncle or great-great-granduncle, even though he and Cara have no children.

Cara Dutton

Jacob's wife, Cara, represents how strong and resilient the Dutton matriarchs are. Her support for Jacob and the family has been relentless. Through her marriage, she becomes the great-grandaunt or great-great-grandaunt of John Dutton III.

John Dutton Sr.

As he grows up, the little boy depicted in 1883 becomes a major figure in 1923. He is the oldest son of James and Margaret Dutton. Although the exact details are still unknown, he is likely John Dutton III's great-grandfather.

Emma Dutton

Emma, John Sr.'s wife, is very important to the family because she is practical and grounded. Based on her family tree, she might be John Dutton III's grandmother or great-grandmother.

Jack Dutton

Jack Dutton, son of John Sr. and Emma, is energetic and adventurous. Jack manages the family's affairs as a young rancher, showing his fiery side. He may be the father or grandfather of Yellowstone's John Dutton Jr. Despite his youthful exuberance and potential future developments, his connection to modern Duttons is unclear.

Elizabeth Dutton

Elizabeth, Jack Dutton's young and lively wife, adds mystery to the family lineage. She announced her pregnancy shortly after their marriage, sparking fan theories that her child could be John Dutton II, Yellowstone's John Dutton III's father.

Elizabeth's nurturing character and pivotal role in the series emphasize her importance in the Dutton legacy, even though the family's future is unknown.

Spencer Dutton

Spencer, the youngest son of James and Margaret Dutton, looks at 1923 with a view that is both worldly and haunted. Spencer was in the military during World War I and returned wound up but strong.

His exciting life as a big-game hunter in Africa and his marriage to the wealthy Alexandra make him a significant figure. There is a chance that Spencer could be John Dutton III's great-uncle or even a direct ancestor, which would make the family tree even more complicated.

Alexandra Dutton

Alexandra was born into a British noble family, making her an unexpected choice to marry Spencer—a man who evolved from a rancher to a soldier and then to a hunter.

Nevertheless, the couple experienced an almost immediate connection and tied the knot while journeying to America. Alexandra and Spencer have the potential to become grandparents of John from Yellowstone.

Trailer highlights

The 1923 trailer offers a glimpse into the intensity of the series. It begins with a haunting voiceover that sets the tone for the stakes involved.

"In Montana, there’s a war over my family's land, and they're losing," the voiceover says.

They witness Jacob Dutton facing mounting threats to the ranch and declaring:

"This ranch is under attack. Our whole way of life is under attack."

Cara's determination is evident as she vows to protect their legacy, saying:

"Bring him home. Promise, I promise."

The trailer also teases high-stakes drama, with characters preparing for battle and grappling with personal sacrifices. A particularly striking line, "This ranch will drive you to your death," hints at the peril and dedication of the Duttons.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.

