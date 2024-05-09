Is Amanda Rollins coming back to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? Details explored

Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, has been one of the integral characters in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for years before she finally departed in season 24. Rollins left the SVU to pursue an alternate career as a criminology professor, bringing her character graph to a satisfying end. Viewers especially appreciated how it also marked the natural progression of her character.

Yet, fans were left wanting much more of Amanda Rollins, which is why, the character has reappeared several times since her exit. This includes an appearance in the recent May 2 episode, where Rollins played a pivotal part in the story. There were also other important details revealed in this episode, including the fact that Rollins has resigned from her post in the college after she was offered a 10-year contract.

This ignited hopes in fans about Rollins' possible permanent return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but it seems that it is not yet time for the character's return. As hinted in the episode, Rollins will want to take more time to herself as of now, indicating that the character will not return permanently to the show, but may continue to be a part of the SVU in the near future.

With the college job gone and more avenues given to her character, Rollins may come back to the show often, but not permanently.

Why did Amanda Rollins leave SVU?

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently running for 25 seasons, which means that most actors who were a part of this show have not been here forever, and if it continues its run, most are bound to leave at some point. As for Amanda Rollins, she joined the cast back in season 13 premiere and has worked on the show for nearly 12 years.

After all the development Amanda Rollins went through, it seemed that her exit was less for a particular cause and more because her character's graph came to a natural conclusion. As indicated by the actress, the move was facilitated by showrunner David Graziano. In an interview with Variety, Kelli Giddish elaborated:

"My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline. I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now,...I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to be experienced."

She expanded:

"I started playing her in my late 20s, so I’ve played her in three decades of my life, which is nuts. It’s insane. This is a show unlike any other. Shows don’t last 12 years, much less getting to play a character,...With playing someone as multi-faceted as Rollins, I got to play all kinds of different things — down and out, on top, joyful, doubtful, scared, triumphant. I got to do the gambit."

Thus, with this extremely special connection between the actress and the character, fans were evidently upset about the development when she left the show in season 24. Thankfully for them, Giddish's character has since then maintained strong ties with the show, and she even told Variety earlier that the possibility of her return is very much open.

While viewers likely won't see Amanda Rollins every day in the coming episodes, many are comforted to know that they will see her often enough.

All the episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Peacock.

