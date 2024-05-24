Is Captain Bobby Nash leaving 9-1-1? Character's fate on the show explored

It looks like 9-1-1 may be preparing to say goodbye to one of its biggest fan-favorite characters as Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) fate hangs in balance right now. Following the events that occurred in season 7 episode 9 of the show, titled "Ashes, Ashes", the conclusion to this outing saw Nash be involved in a house fire and collapse after saving his wife Athena (Angela Bassett)

Earlier in 9-1-1 season 7 episode 9, Bobby Nash had also filed for his resignation after receiving a medal of honor following the boat incident, but the heart-stopping conclusion to this episode hints at an emotionally heavy finale to come.

With so much of this episode focusing on Nash accepting the fact that he will have to say goodbye to the 118 crew, it definitely looks like his exit from the show is being set up over here.

9-1-1 season 7 episode 9 sees Bobby Nash have a heart attack

The penultimate episode of 9-1-1 season 7 sees the 118 crew members being rewarded for their bravery during the cruise ship rescue that took place earlier this season. Bobby received his medal and accepted it generously, but following the ceremony, he was seen by Athena talking to the chief in private. He later revealed to his wife that he had just filed for his resignation, but the chief told him to keep it a secret for now so that they don't have a PR disaster on their hands.

Due to Bobby already going through a rough time while reflecting on his tough past and saying goodbye to those he held close at the ceremony, Athena sought Amir's help to help her lover.

However, due to Amir and Bobby's complicated past, the duo faced off each other with even more animosity towards each other later on in the episode. This led to a big argument between Bobby and Athena with the latter admitting that she was worried about him.

Later on, while sleeping, Bobby is visited by his father in a dream where he addresses his childhood guilt of not being able to save him, but then asks him to get up and save himself. Bobby is then woken up by a fire in his house and he quickly rushes to save Athena whom he finds unconscious. He is able to get her out, but then falls to the ground suffering a heart attack as he watches his house go up in flames.

Will the firefighters be able to make it in time to help him? It still remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like the ending of 9-1-1 season 7 is setting up for Bobby Nash to leave the 118 crew.

How Bobby and Athena survived the harrowing cruise crisis

Earlier in 9-1-1 season 7 episode 2, Bobby and Athena were caught in a cruise crisis that put their fates in question. While enjoying themselves on the ship, the duo faced a hijacking, an explosion, and a category 5 hurricane - and while trying to save themselves, they ended up accidentally locking themselves in a room that was filling up with water. Thinking that they were going to die, they professed their love for each other but were saved by Julian, the ship's director at the last moment.

Talking about his fate on 9-1-1 season 7 episode 2, Peter Krause told The Wrap that he thought Bobby should have died during the episode.

“As an audience member, you almost hope they die together. I was filming it and thinking, ‘Let’s just Romeo and Juliet this thing right now.’ I know the show’s gotta go on, but we’re never going to be able to top this," said Krause.

This quote also lends more weight to the fact that 9-1-1 might be setting up an exit for Bobby Nash in the future. However, the question of his exit will finally be answered when the show airs its season finale.

Viewers can check out the show right now as it is streaming on Disney+ with its finale set to drop on May 30.

