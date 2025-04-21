Is Dark Winds season 4 happening soon? Details explored

It will not be long until Dark Winds season 4 arrives, as AMC has already set the year of release for the highly anticipated show. As per the network's official announcement on February 24, 2025, season 4 of the show will be released in 2026.

Not only that, the announcement also included additional information about the show. This comprises details regarding the first filming location, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the show's duration, which consists of eight hour-long episodes.

The aforementioned information provided by AMC was recently corroborated by George R. R. Martin (an executive producer on the show) in his April 7, 2025 blog entry in Not A Blog. Talking about Dark Winds season 4, he mentioned:

"...We’ll have eight episodes in season four as well… and filming has already started filming. Zahn himself is directing episode one! We’re all excited about that. Kiowa, Bernadette, Chris Eyre, Stephen Paul Judd, New Mexico’s amazing landscapes… lots of reasons to watch this one, if you haven’t done so already..."

He added:

"..DARK WINDS is shooting just north of Santa Fe, at Camel Rock Studios..."

Dark Winds season 4 is arriving in 2026

As previously mentioned, Dark Winds was renewed for season 4 in February 2025 by AMC. At the time of the announcement, several people associated with the show spoke of their past experiences and their hopes for the future. Showrunner and executive producer, John Wirth, popular for Hell on Wheels, and Hap and Leonard, said about the information:

“Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and everyone at AMC Networks have been so supportive of our little show. I know I speak for our superlative writers, extraordinary cast and dedicated crew when I say we are excited and energized by the opportunity to continue exploring and expanding the world of Dark Winds in a fourth season.”

Having stated that, as noted earlier, based on the information provided by AMC and recently George R. R. Martin, Dark Winds season 4 will be arriving in 2026. Filming for the show has already begun, which means, unless there are some major problems, the show's filming process and its release date can be expected to be on track.

Who will star in Dark Winds season 4?

As per the announcement made by AMC in February, Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and Deanna Allison will resume their respective roles in Dark Winds season 4. Subsequent announcements via Deadline after that revealed that the show had added at least two members to its cast.

According to an article on Deadline published on March 12, 2025, Run Lola Run and Mayfair Witches fame Franka Potente had been roped in to appear in a key guest role in the upcoming season of the show. Additionally, according to an article published by the same source on March 26, 2025, The Twilight Saga and Teacup fame Chaske Spencer had joined the show's recurring cast.

While details about Potente's role in Dark Winds season 4 were kept under wraps in the announcement, Spencer's nature of association with the show was divulged.

Spencer would portray the role of Sonny in Dark Winds season 4, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring. Sonny is described as "charismatic" and "lethal." He is also referred to as someone who "uses his charm and menace to lure young Native American men who have recently relocated to the city from their reservations," and have taken to a life of crime.

