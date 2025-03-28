Is Grosse Pointe Garden Society based on a true story? Explained

The drama television series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. The show is ongoing and will release its sixth episode on March 30, 2025.

Grosse Pointe Society features Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, and AnnaSophia Robb in leading roles. The story revolves around these people, who belong to wealthy families and are part of a suburban gardening club. But what makes them different from others in their social group is a dangerous secret they are keeping.

Having said that, since the show is centered around a particular incident that dictates the lives of the main characters, many viewers are curious if it is a true story. Grosse Pointe Garden Society is not inspired by a real-life incident, nor is it based on one.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is not based on a true story

As previously mentioned, the plot of Grosse Pointe Garden Society is not rooted in reality. It is a fictional story curated by the show's creators, Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs.

Having said that, for Bill Krebs, the show is perhaps more personal as he used to live in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Moreover, the garden society featured in the show is also something that Krebs learned of during his time there. Nevertheless, to reiterate once again, the plot of the show is not borrowed from actual occurrences.

With that said, being a native of Grosse Pointe gave Krebs the ability to bring authenticity to the show's story during filming. This aspect was highlighted by production designer Adam Davis in his conversation with NBC Insider, on February 23, 2025.

Referring to the fact that he could not go to the actual community in Grosse Pointe and had to work on restructuring the show's Assembly Studios set instead, he said:

"I've done this for many shows where I have to make one city look like another. I look at everything, from Google searches to realtor's listings, so I can actually get a sense of, like, where do people really live?And then trying to kind of get an insider's peek into what the society looks like."

He also highlighted how Krebs helped him in the set-designing process and mentioned:

"He would say, 'Nope,' or 'Yep, you nailed it,' right? So, you know, that kind of thing. Each one of the character sets that I built on stage is rooted in a certain architectural type that you would find typical in Grosse Pointe, right? Whether it's a Tudor mansion — it seems like everybody in Grosse Point has a Tudor mansion, according to Bill Krebs, all the architecture is still intact. People live in these stately places."

Is Grosse Pointe Garden Society a spinoff of Desperate Housewives?

The Grosse Pointe Garden Society, though not a spinoff of the popular ABC show Desperate Housewives, has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Fans have begun drawing comparisons between the two shows, taking part in discussions regarding their similarities.

These discussions have touched upon the specific aspects of each series that are seemingly similar, including character relationships, suburban life, and even certain storylines. A number of people have also noted how some scenes from Grosse Pointe Garden Society bear a similarity to several popular scenes from Desperate Housewives.

