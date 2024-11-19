Is Kaitlyn Dever Australian? Everything to know about Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar actress

Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar is creating quite a buzz, with its captivating storyline and a stellar performance by Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role. Known for her versatility in both dramatic and comedic roles, Dever stars as Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer whose empire was built on a shocking lie.

The limited series dives deep into the rise and fall of a social media personality whose fabricated health claims changed lives for better or worse.

As Kaitlyn Dever steps into this role, audiences are curious not just about her performance but also about her background to clarify, she is not of Australian descent but is merely playing the role of one in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar.

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar actress Kaitlyn Dever Australian or not explored

Despite her convincing portrayal of an Australian character in Apple Cider Vinegar, Kaitlyn Dever is not Australian. She was born on December 21, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona, and grew up in Dallas, Texas. Her family later moved to Los Angeles, where she pursued her acting career.

Kaitlyn Dever’s American upbringing and early acting gigs reflect her roots in the U.S., but her ability to take on diverse roles has often left audiences guessing about her nationality.

For Apple Cider Vinegar, Kaitlyn Dever undertook extensive preparation to embody the role of Belle Gibson. This included training to perfect an Australian accent, understanding Australian cultural nuances, and studying the real-life case of Belle Gibson.

More details about Apple Cider Vinegar actress Kaitlyn Dever

Apple Cider Vinegar actress Kaitlyn Dever’s acting journey began when she was five. Her parents noticed her interest in performing arts and enrolled her in an acting school. While she initially dabbled in ballet, gymnastics, and ice skating, her passion for acting took center stage after being inspired by Toni Collette’s performance in The Sixth Sense.

Dever’s family supported her dream, and after filming commercials in Dallas, they relocated to Los Angeles to give her better opportunities.

Dever’s breakout role came in the FX series Justified, where she played Loretta McCready, a young girl with a tough and complex storyline. Around the same time, she became a regular on the sitcom Last Man Standing, where she portrayed Eve Baxter, the witty and determined daughter of Tim Allen’s character.

These roles showcased her range early on, establishing her as a young talent to watch.

As her career progressed, Dever seamlessly transitioned between television and film. She earned critical acclaim for her role as Marie Adler in Netflix’s Unbelievable, a harrowing drama based on a true story. Dever’s performance was widely praised for its emotional depth, earning her a Golden Globe nomination and cementing her status as a serious actor.

Similarly, her role as Betsy Mallum in Hulu’s Dopesick tackled the opioid crisis, earning her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Dever’s film career is equally impressive. She has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Short Term 12, Detroit, and Beautiful Boy. Her comedic timing shone in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, where she played Amy, a high school senior navigating friendship and identity.

In 2023, she delivered a near-silent performance in the sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You, proving her ability to convey emotion and narrative without dialogue.

Apple Cider Vinegar actress Kaitlyn Dever’s musical side

Beyond acting, Kaitlyn Dever is also a talented musician. She and her sister, Mady, formed a musical duo called Beulahbelle. Together, they wrote and performed original songs, with their music gaining recognition for its heartfelt lyrics and acoustic style.

Their single Raleigh was well-received, showcasing their ability to balance acting careers with their musical pursuits.

Recently, the duo announced a rebranding under the name Devers and released their new single, Poison.

What is Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar about?

Kaitlyn Dever (Image Via Kaitlyn Dever Instagram)

Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar is a satirical drama that goes into the rise and fall of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who deceived the world by claiming she cured her brain cancer through health and wellness practices.

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle, a charismatic yet morally complex character whose fraudulent empire crumbles under scrutiny.

Set during the early days of Instagram, the series explores the allure of social media and the unchecked power of influencers in shaping public perception. Belle’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of misinformation, especially in industries like wellness and health.

The series also examines broader cultural themes, such as the rise of girl boss culture, the commercialization of wellness, and the blurred lines between reality and performance in the digital age.

Created by Australian writer Samantha Strauss, the show takes inspiration from the real-life Belle Gibson scandal. Gibson, an Australian influencer, gained global fame for claiming she cured terminal brain cancer using alternative therapies.

Her story unraveled when investigations revealed she had never been diagnosed with cancer. The series adapts this shocking narrative into a fictionalized tale, balancing satire with poignant social commentary.

Samantha Strauss, the show’s creator, has drawn from her experiences living in Melbourne during the height of Belle Gibson’s fame.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Apple Cider Vinegar.

