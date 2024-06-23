Is Malcolm in the Middle leaving Hulu and where to watch all seasons next? 

The show Malcolm in the Middle has been on Hulu since December 2017, allowing fans to relive the chaos and humor of Malcolm Wilkerson and his family. Originally airing on Fox from 2000 to 2006, the show ran for seven seasons, comprising 151 episodes.

Created by Linwood Boomer, Malcolm in the Middle is about a quirky California family and their misadventures, with a special focus on Malcolm, a smart kid with an IQ of 165. The cast includes actors like Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan.

It was a popular sitcom in the early 2000s, due to its funny jokes and characters fans could relate to. But now, fans are concerned because it looks like the show might be leaving Hulu in a few days.

Is Malcolm in the Middle leaving Hulu in 2024?

On June 18, Hulu users noticed a message stating that the show would be leaving the platform in 13 days on July 1. This sparked a frenzy on social media, especially on X, with fans asking Hulu to keep the show.

Hulu's support team responded to fans, expressing regret and explaining that streaming rights for shows can expire, necessitating removal from the platform.

Even though they said they would pass on the feedback, it's still likely the show might be taken down. However, fans have been through this before in 2022 and 2023 when Hulu talked about removing it but didn't in the end.

This historical context has given people hope that the show may survive the recent shutdown scare. However, the uncertainty has left many looking for other ways to watch Malcolm in the Middle.

Possible reasons why Malcolm in the Middle might be taken down from Hulu

Hulu in the US says the show will be taken off at the end of June (Image via Reddit/@DrScitt)

The show might be taken off Hulu because of licensing issues. Streaming services usually only have temporary rights to keep certain shows, and when those rights expire, they have to either renew them or take the content down.

Hulu hasn't provided a specific reason for this, but it's a common thing in the industry. In the past, Hulu has talked about taking the popular show off their platform, but it never actually happened.

Some speculate that Hulu might use these notices to their advantage in negotiations or as a part of their content management plan. Either way, the thought of losing the show has fans looking into other streaming services and physical copies.

Where to watch Malcolm in the Middle next?

Fans are curious about where they can catch Malcolm in the Middle if it leaves Hulu. There's speculation that it might end up on Disney+, but nothing's been confirmed. Individuals unwilling to wait can buy the series on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Google Play.

Some fans have found international DVD versions that can be played on region-free players or gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Interested viewers can watch Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu until July 1 or buy the series online.