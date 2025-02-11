Is Nathan from Apple Cider Vinegar based on Belle Gibson's real boyfriend? Explained

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar explores the real-life story of Belle Gibson, who was a scammer and wellness influencer who scammed people and established a full-fledged career out of fake brain cancer claims. The Netflix series explores how this affected her family and followers.

Amongst those affected was her ex-boyfriend Nathan, with whom she shared a son. The character of Nathan in Apple Cider Vinegar is very loosely based on Gibson's baby daddy, Nathan Corbett. The duo had a romantic affair, which culminated in an unexpected pregnancy, and the couple welcomed their son Oliver soon after in 2010. However, their relationship crumbled, and they split but remained good friends.

Is Nathan from Apple Cider Vinegar based on Belle Gibson's real boyfriend?

No, the character of Nathan (played by Julian Weeks) in Apple Cider Vinegar is not exactly based on Belle's real-life ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Nathan Corbett. The character is not a faithful iteration of Corbett but is loosely based on him.

Belle Gibson and Nathan Corbett met through mutual friends while Gibson was living in Perth in the late 2000s, as per The Cinemaholic. She started a relationship with Nathan, who was from a small beachside town in New South Wales, and this resulted in a pregnancy.

Soon, Gibson relocated to Melbourne in 2010 along with Nathan, and they welcomed their only child together, Olivier Corbett, in July 2010, as per the same outlet. At that time, Nathan was having trouble finding a job, and Belle was the primary breadwinner of their household and also the primary caregiver to their son.

Sadly, by early 2012, the relationship between the couple started falling apart, and they parted ways amicably for the sake of their son. They remained good friends even after Belle Gibson moved on to have a romantic relationship with another man, Clive Rothwell, an IT professional.

Who is Belle Gibson, and what did she do?

Belle Gibson is an Australian influencer and fitness coach who gained a fortune through social media by duping her followers into thinking she was able to manage a terminal cancer diagnosis through nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. Her shocking story of fraud has now been dramatized in Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix's new six-part series, which was released on February 6, 2025.

Gibson claimed that she had been given six weeks to live when doctors found a malignant brain tumor in 2009, and she tried alternative therapies and changed her diet and lifestyle, which cured her cancer. In 2013, she launched The Whole Pantry app and also published a book where she claimed that she had cured cancer through a gluten and sugar-free diet and a wellness lifestyle.

However, three years later, she was put under investigation by Consumer Affairs Victoria for "misleading and deceptive conduct" over claims that she had donated her proceeds to charity, as per The Independent. Gibson was fined $410,000 (Aus) in September 2017, but she claimed that she was $170,000 (Aus) in debt and had only $5,000 (Aus) in her name.

Gibson's home was raided by authorities to recoup her unpaid fines, which, due to interest, amounted to over half a million dollars.

Belle Gibson lives in the Melbourne area and has remained off all social media after being caught for her lies. Her ex, Nathan, has refused to publicly comment on her and their relationship ever since the scandal broke out in early 2015. This is likely in the best interest of their son Oliver. Nathan and Belle still likely share custody of their son, and Nathan still resides in the Victoria area, as per The Cinemaholic.

Catch the full story of Belle Gibson on Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar.

