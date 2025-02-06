Apple Cider Vinegar ending explained: Do Clive and Belle stay together? What happens to Hunter?

At the end of Apple Cider Vinegar, Clive Rothwell remains by Belle Gibson’s side despite her public disgrace and financial ruin. Clive, who raised Belle’s son as his own, initially considers leaving but realizes he has no legal custody over the child. This legal limitation compels him to stay, prioritizing the child’s well-being over his grievances. However, as reported in 2023, Clive and Belle eventually separated in real life after the events depicted in the series, as per The Cinemaholic, February 6, 2025.

Hunter, a young boy battling brain cancer, is among those impacted by Belle Gibson’s deception. His storyline mirrors real-life cases where families believed in alternative treatments over conventional medicine, often with tragic consequences. According to The Cinemaholic, Hunter’s fate is left ambiguous, symbolizing the broader damage caused by misinformation. The series does not confirm whether he recovers but highlights the consequences of trusting unverified medical advice.

Netflix’s true crime drama Apple Cider Vinegar follows the rise and fall of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer. She built a brand on false claims of curing her terminal brain cancer through holistic treatments. The six-part true crime drama explores how she leveraged social media to gain followers, launch her business, and ultimately deceive her audience, who sought genuine medical guidance. As her deception unravels, those around her face the consequences of her lies.

Apple Cider Vinegar concludes by urging viewers to research Belle Gibson’s real-life fraud case, emphasizing the dangers of misinformation in the wellness industry.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Lucy survives and reunites with her husband Justin and Hunter’s fate is ambiguous

Lucy’s fate in Apple Cider Vinegar

By the final episode of Apple Cider Vinegar, Lucy, who initially distances herself from her husband Justin while exploring alternative treatments in South America, survives her cancer battle and reunites with him. During her time abroad, she experiments with various therapies, including an ayahuasca trip, which reflects her deep struggle to decide the right course of treatment.

Upon her return, she and Justin mend their fractured relationship. When Lucy visits the doctor, she is advised to undergo surgery with the hope of recovery, though the show does not confirm whether she is ultimately cured. Instead, it emphasizes that she intends to make the most of her life, with Justin standing by her side, as per Glamour, February 6, 2025.

Clive’s relationship with Belle Gibson

Throughout Apple Cider Vinegar, Clive Rothwell remains one of the few people supporting Belle Gibson even as her wellness empire collapses. Clive, who had helped raise Belle’s son as his own, realizes that leaving her would mean severing ties with the child. Legally, he has no parental rights, complicating his ability to walk away.

He even explores the possibility of co-parenting with Nathan, Belle’s ex. But when Nathan expresses little interest in taking full custody, Clive stays with Belle despite knowing the extent of her deception. However, per The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025), Clive ultimately moved out in 2023, confirming their relationship did not last.

Hunter’s tragic outcome

Another devastating consequence of Belle Gibson’s lies unfolds through the character of Hunter, a young boy suffering from brain cancer. His parents had trusted Belle’s fraudulent promises of financial aid, only to realize later that no money had been raised for his treatment.

In the show’s final moments, Hunter’s mother, Fiona, informs journalist Justin Guthrie that the family has decided to halt his treatment. His father reveals that their association with Belle Gibson led to public backlash, with some accusing them of being complicit in her fraud. One particularly chilling moment involves an individual telling Hunter’s father that “a funeral would be nice” to prove his son had cancer, as per Glamour, February 6, 2025.

In reality, Hunter’s story closely mirrors that of Josh Schwarz, whose parents, Penne and Wolfgang Schwarz, were deceived by Belle Gibson. They later learned she had fundraised in their son’s name without their knowledge and never received any promised funds, as per Glamour, February 6, 2025.

The real story behind Belle Gibson’s fraud

As Apple Cider Vinegar portrays, Belle Gibson fabricated an elaborate story about having terminal brain cancer and healing herself through diet and alternative therapies. She used this false narrative to gain a substantial following and secure a book deal and an app partnership with Apple.

However, her downfall began when suspicions arose regarding her charitable donations, which were later exposed as fraudulent. Investigative journalists, including Justin’s fictional counterpart in the series, uncovered that Belle never had cancer and had exploited people’s goodwill for personal financial gain, as per The Cinemaholic, February 6, 2025.

In real life, Belle Gibson was fined approximately $410,000 by the Federal Court of Australia in 2017 for misleading and deceptive conduct related to her charity claims. However, she never served jail time. Despite being ordered to pay the fine, she evaded payments, prompting the government to seize her assets in 2020 and 2021, as per Glamour, February 6, 2025.

Belle Gibson’s disappearance and final scene in Apple Cider Vinegar

The final episode, Tapeworm, mirrors Belle Gibson’s infamous 2018 60 Minutes Australia interview. In both the show and real life, Belle refuses to take accountability, insisting that she believes she has cancer. Following the interview, she joins Clive and her son by the pool, portraying an image of normalcy despite her world crumbling around her, as per Glamour, February 6, 2025.

Apple Cider Vinegar does not end with title cards explaining the legal aftermath. Instead, it prompts viewers to search Belle Gibson’s name online for real-world updates. According to The Cinemaholic (February 6, 2025), Belle has since disappeared from public view.

Belle Gibson’s story, Apple Cider Vinegar, is available to watch on Netflix.

