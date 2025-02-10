Fact Check: Was Belle Gibson from Apple Cider Vinegar ever sent to prison? Explained

Belle Gibson, the wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cancer and promoted self-care therapies as a cure, was not sentenced to prison.

Gibson gained a large social media following by sharing her alleged battle with cancer, stating that she managed the disease through alternative treatments.

However, she later admitted that her claims were entirely fabricated. Despite her deception, she did not serve any jail time. Instead, she was fined $410,000 for failing to donate proceeds from her business to charity as she had promised.

Netflix’s new limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar, is inspired by her story. While the series is a work of fiction, it is based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donnelly and Nick Toscano, which is about Gibson.

Who is Belle Gibson? The wellness influencer behind a fraud scandal

In the movie, Belle Gibson used her fake diagnosis to gain more followers and boost sales of her cookbook and app (Image via Netflix)

Belle Gibson is an Australian scammer who falsely claimed to have terminal cancer. She promoted alternative medicine as a cure. Her story is the inspiration behind Apple Cider Vinegar, a new Netflix series that, while based on real events, is a work of fiction rather than a documentary.

Gibson gained fame on Instagram by claiming she was managing multiple cancer diagnoses. This includes her fake brain cancer. She shared that through diet, exercise, and natural therapies, she was able to cure herself. She also falsely stated that she had undergone multiple heart surgeries and strokes.

Her claims were fabricated to build a wellness brand. Her deception led to the launch of her cookbook, The Whole Pantry, and app in 2015. She also falsely promised to donate $300,000 from her earnings to charity but never followed through.

According to USA TODAY, Gibson claimed on Instagram in 2013 that she was treating "severe and malignant brain cancer" using natural remedies such as Gerson therapy. However, medical experts pointed out that her survival story was implausible, and she later admitted that her illness was a lie.

Why Belle Gibson was not sent to prison

Belle Gibson was asked to pay the fine after a government agency filed a case, but she has yet to pay it (Image via Gabrielle Henderson/Unsplash)

Despite deceiving the public with false cancer claims, Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson was not sentenced to prison. She was not sentenced to prison as she was only required to pay a fine after the consumer agency took legal action against her.

In 2015, Gibson said in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly that she had fabricated her cancer diagnosis. Her claims, which she used to promote alternative medicine and build a wellness brand, led to legal action.

Consumer Affairs Victoria pursued a case against her for violating Australian consumer law, particularly regarding false promises of charitable donations.

Gibson was fined $410,000 in 2017 for misleading the public about donating proceeds from her business. However, by 2019, she had yet to pay the fine, prompting authorities to seek contempt of court charges.

According to ABC News, she was scheduled for a new trial in May of that year and faced potential jail time if she failed to appear. Consumer Affairs Victoria continued efforts to enforce the penalty, but Gibson claimed she was in financial debt.

Where is Belle Gibson now?

Belle Gibson remains elusive and has not been seen in public lately. In a 2020 interview that resurfaced on social media, Gibson claimed to have been adopted by the Oromo community, an Ethiopian ethnic group in Melbourne.

According to the Daily Mail, Australian Oromo Community Association President Dr. Tarekegn Chimdi denied any connection with Gibson and stated that she was not involved with their group.

Meanwhile, Gibson had yet to pay the fine imposed on her for misleading the public. With interest and additional fees, the amount had grown to over half a million Australian dollars.

In 2020, authorities raided her Melbourne home to seize assets for repayment. When the fine remained unpaid, another raid was conducted in 2021.

Don't miss Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix, a film inspired by the true story of Belle Gibson, the wellness influencer who falsely claimed to have cancer while promoting alternative medicine. The movie, starring Kaitlyn Dever as Gibson, explores her rise to fame, the deception behind her brand, and the legal consequences that followed.

