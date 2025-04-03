Is there a new episode of 20/20 this week? Explained

The newest episode of 20/20 will air on April 4, 2025. It centers on the case of Nathan Carman, a man whose life has been marred by two family tragedies: the vanishing of his mother, Linda Carman, while on a fishing excursion in 2016, and the murder of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013.

The show, covered by co-anchor Deborah Roberts, goes into the intricacies of these events, probing claims of greed, murder, and treachery. The episode questions family relationships, money as a motive, and the pursuit of justice.

The episode: Family Lies

The 20/20 segment Family Lies leads viewers through Nathan Carman's complex tale. Deborah Roberts examines what happened on a 2016 fishing trip when Nathan and his mother departed from Rhode Island. According to The Providence Journal, Nathan Carman was discovered drifting on an inflatable life raft seven days after the fishing excursion, on September 25, 2016.

His version of the boat sinking has been questioned by authorities as well as his family. The episode also looks back at the 2013 killing of Nathan's grandfather, John Chakalos, a successful real estate developer who was shot three times in his Connecticut home.

Nathan was identified as an alleged suspect in the case but was never charged. Through interviews with investigators, legal experts, and family members, 20/20 weaves together a story that examines whether these two tragedies are linked by a shared motive: money.

Roberts's report features in-depth interviews and evidence that shed light on Nathan's actions before and after these incidents. The episode seeks to unravel the Carman family mystery while scrutinizing inheritance and foul play disputes.

The Case: Two tragedies and lingering questions

The Nathan Carman case is based on two tragic events:

1) The disappearance of Linda Carman (2016):

According to the Dark Downeast Podcast, on September 17, 2016, Nathan and Linda Carman set out on a fishing trip from Ram Point Marina in Rhode Island. Linda supposedly thought they were going to be fishing near the shore, but Nathan took them almost 100 miles offshore. Nathan claimed to have seen a lot of water in the boat after he noticed strange sounds from the engine area.

He stated that he attempted to rescue his mother but was unable to locate her as the boat capsized. Linda was never found and presumed dead. Detectives subsequently learned Nathan had dismantled portions of the engine on the boat before departure, leading to questions about whether the boat sank intentionally.

2) The murder of John Chakalos (2013):

According to the Dark Downeast Podcast, three years before, Nathan's grandfather John Chakalos was discovered fatally shot in his Connecticut house. Chakalos had built a $42 million fortune in real estate development. He intended to leave portions of his estate to his four daughters, one of whom was Linda Carman.

Nathan was identified as the person to last see Chakalos alive and possessed a rifle of the same caliber as the murder weapon. Police also discovered inconsistencies in his alibi and evidence that he had destroyed his hard drive and GPS immediately after Chakalos's death.

Nathan has always denied involvement in either tragedy. Prosecutors, however, have insinuated that he allegedly arranged both disasters to get millions of dollars. He has been accused by his aunts of murdering his mother and grandfather to get rid of roadblocks to his wealth.

Where to watch this week's 20/20 episode?

For those looking forward to viewing this thrilling installment of 20/20, it will be broadcast on ABC this Friday, April 4 at 9 pm ET/PT. If you miss the live show or prefer streaming, you can view it on:

Hulu: Episodes are usually available on Hulu shortly after broadcast. ABC Website or App: Full episodes can be streamed for free with a cable provider login. Plex: Provides access to older episodes of 20/20, including current season investigations.

These outlets guarantee that viewers remain updated with the intriguing true-crime drama.

For more details, watch 20/20 on Friday, April 4, 2025, on ABC.

