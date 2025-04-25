Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (April 25, 2025)? Explained 

Dateline season 33 will air its 25th episode today, Friday, April 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC. Titled The Devil's in the Details, the episode will explore the case of Natalie Cochran, a West Virginia pharmacist who was left widowed after her 38-year-old husband, Michael, suddenly died.

While the community came out in support of Natalie and her two children, harrowing details about Micael's death soon began to surface, putting Natalie in the spotlight. The upcoming episode will examine Natalie Cochran's trial, shedding light on the nuances of the case and revealing previously unexplored details.

How to watch Dateline's latest episode covering the case of Natalie Cochran?

As mentioned, Dateline will air a new episode, titled The Devil's in the Details, on NBC on Friday, April 25, at 9 pm ET. Andrea Canning will report on the case.

For those without a cable connection and those who prefer streaming episodes, The Devil's in the Details will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day. Previous episodes of Dateline are also currently available for streaming on Peacock.

What is the upcoming episode all about?

In February 2019, when 38-year-old Michael Cochran of West Virginia died unexpectedly, his wife, pharmacist Natalie Cochran, found herself widowed and alone with their two children. The close-knit neighborhood of West Virginia rallied around Natalie and her two children in support, but soon, unsettling details about the couple's business ventures emerged.

Following Michael's death, prosecutors alleged that Natalie Cochran administered a heavy dose of insulin to poison him in order to conceal her over $2 million Ponzi scheme, which she operated from 2017 to 2019.

In November 2021, Natalie was charged with first-degree murder and she was found guilty on January 29, 2025, by the Raleigh County Circuit Court. She received a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigations also uncovered that Natalie had initiated her Ponzi scheme after the couple registered a new company, Tactical Solutions Group (TSG), in 2017. At that time, she resigned from her position as a pharmacist to fully dedicate herself to the family business. Natalie was the majority stakeholder in their venture, while Michael held a minor share.

The couple's new business began to thrive, and they started leading a luxurious lifestyle. However, all this came crashing down when, in March 2021, two years after her husband's death, Natalie Cochran was sentenced to 11 years in prison for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. It was revealed that her company was a large deception, and she was posing as a government contractor.

Following this, on November 19, 2021, she stood trial for the murder of her husband. However, prosecutors dropped those charges to re-examine Michael's body. Forensic pathologist Dr. Paul Urbie conducted advanced testing to uncover more about Michael's death.

The results indicated that Michael Cochran died from nonprescribed insulin found in his body, and his death was ruled a homicide. Recently, in January 2025, Natalie was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Michael.

Michael's death and Natalie's trial will be explored in the April 25 episode of Dateline.

Catch The Devil's in the Details as part of Dateline on NBC. Watch this space for more updates on Dateline episodes.

