Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (February 21, 2025)? Explained

Dateline is back with a new episode tonight, which airs at 9 PM on NBC. In today's two-hour-long episode titled, A Walk Through the Woods, Dateline’s Andrea Canning reports the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. The case was also known as the Delphi murders.

Today's episode brings to us a gripping two-hour investigation into their tragic murders in Delphi, Indiana and Canning will take viewers into the depths of one of the most high-profile cases in recent history. Here is everything we know about today's Dateline episode.

More about today's Dateline episode: Plot details and how to watch?

According to the official synopsis of the episode by NBC:

“The murders of teenagers Abby and Libby in their close-knit hometown of Delphi, Indiana spark worldwide headlines. The high-profile case takes a stunning twist after detectives reveal Libby captured a video of the killer shortly before her death — a crucial piece of evidence that helps police track down the murderer.”

Dateline’s upcoming episode features interviews with family members and Delphi Sheriff Tony Liggett, who was primarily investigating the case. The episode also brings to us statements from the defense attorneys for the convicted killer as well as other key individuals who were involved in the investigation, including Libby’s grandparents Becky and Mike Patty, and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.

The episode premieres today, February 21, 2025, at 9 PM on NBC and will be available to stream the day after on Peacock.

Viewers, who have missed the previous episodes of Dateline,`1 can tune into the Peacock streaming platform to catch up on the previous episodes.

About the Delphi murders

The murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German are known as the Delphi murders. It occurred on February 13, 2017, in Delphi, Indiana, and the bodies of the two teenage girls were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail, which is a part of the Delphi Historic Trails, from where the girls disappeared the previous day.

When they were discovered, one of the girls was without any clothes and the other was clothed. They both had large lacerations on their throat and there was a substantial amount of blood on their clothing and around them. It was clear from the crime scene that they had been dead for a while.

The case took over headlines and received extensive media coverage and attention. What made this case even more shocking was the revelation that Libby had recorded a video of the killer just before she was killed. This piece of video evidence proved to be an invaluable piece of evidence that ultimately helped law enforcement officers track down the murderer.

The case had remained unresolved for six years until 2022 when Richard M. Allen was arrested and charged with the murders. Allen’s defense team filed a motion stating that the girls were killed in a ritual sacrifice by people affiliated with the pagan Norse religion, Odinism, by citing ritualistic symbols found at the crime scene.

The authorities initially investigated two Indiana-based groups of Odinists in connection with the killings based on these claims. However, an FBI agent confirmed that the bodies appeared to have been moved and staged to support the claims. So the focus was again turned on Allen.

Allen was found guilty on all charges in this case of double homicide while attempting to commit kidnapping. He was convicted and sentenced last year to 130 years in prison for the 2017 murders of the two teenage girls. Allen was given 65 years in prison for each murder.

Catch the Dateline episode tonight for more about the Delhpi murders that shook the nation.

