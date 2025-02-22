Where are Libby German and Abby Williams' families now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

The upcoming Dateline episode on NBC will replay the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Richard Allen, a local CVS employee, killed the two teens on February 13, 2017. The killer was sentenced to 130 years in prison for this double homicide in 2024.

The majority of Libby German and Abby Williams' family members who were devastated by their untimely deaths still live in Delphi, Indiana. Continue reading to find out more.

The aforementioned episode focusing on this double homicide titled A Walk Through the Woods will air on NBC on February 22, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The synopsis for the same reads:

"The murders of teenagers Abby and Libby in their close-knit hometown of Delphi, Indiana spark worldwide headlines. The high-profile case takes a stunning twist after detectives reveal Libby captured a video of the killer shortly before her death — a crucial piece of evidence that helps police track down the murderer."

Richard Allen killed Libby German and Abby Williams

On February 13, 2017, Libby and her best friend, Abby Williams, disappeared after their hike on the famous Monon High Bridge. Libby’s father informed their family after being unable to find them. Their families filed a missing persons report.

The following day on February 14, their bodies were found half a mile away from their hiking trail. The news of their death crushed their families and the local community.

Libby German and Abby William's families were shattered in 2017

Libby and Abby's family struggled to process their loss; they were committed to bringing justice to their children.

Following a lengthy trial, Richard Allen, the murderer of Abby Williams and Libby German, was apprehended and given a 130-year prison sentence in 2024.

The trial was extremely difficult and painful for their families, especially to relive their deaths through the evidence and arguments presented in the court.

During Richard Allen's trial in November 2024, every member of Libby and Abby's family had testified, expressing their grief and pain.

Where are Liberty German and Abigail Williams' families now?

Libby's mother, Carrie Timmons, said in courtroom testimony that she had stopped celebrating her birthday since her daughter was murdered, but now that justice is served, she will celebrate their birthday together in her honor. Carrie is currently living in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and is working at Machal Tax Services.

Libby's father, Derrick German, and grandparents, Becky Marchand Patty and Mike Patty are still living in Delphi, Indiana.

Kelsi, Libby's elder sister, is married and has a daughter, her current whereabouts are unknown.

Abby's mother, Anna Williams is currently living in Delphi, Indiana. During an interview with Daily Mail in February 13, 2025. She said:

“I want Abby to be remembered for the bright, beautiful, kind girl that she was. She was all of those things. They were both of a giving nature and were very kindhearted and they always spent a lot of time thinking about other people and being positive for other people and helping other people.”

Abby's grandfather, Cliff Williams, resides in Walker, Michigan. Meanwhile, Abby's grandmother, Diane Erksin, is living with her husband, Eric Erksin, in Delphi, Indiana.

Libby German and Abby Williams' other family members' current whereabouts are unknown.

To learn more about this case, watch the upcoming Dateline episode on NBC titled A Walk Through the Woods. The episode airs on February 21, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

