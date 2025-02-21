Where is Richard Allen now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

The upcoming episode of Dateline on NBC is all set to cover the brutal double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German at the hands of Richard Allen in a case that remains one of the most widely covered ones in the history of Indiana. Dating back to 2017, this case saw a huge investigation and a long-drawn outcome after the two kids were discovered murdered near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

This case will be the subject of the latest episode of Dateline, which is set to premiere on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on NBC. The synopsis for this episode, titled A Walk Through the Woods, reads:

"The murders of teenagers Abby and Libby in their close-knit hometown of Delphi, Indiana spark worldwide headlines. The high-profile case takes a stunning twist after detectives reveal Libby captured a video of the killer shortly before her death — a crucial piece of evidence that helps police track down the murderer."

While justice did come in this case, it was not a linear path, and it took years before Richard Allen was behind bars.

Who is Richard Allen, and what did he do?

On February 13, 2017, at around 1.30 PM, Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were dropped on County Road 300 North, east of the Hoosier Heartland Highway by German's sister, Kelsi. They were supposed to meet German's father at around 3 PM but never showed up. The next noon, their bodies were found about half a mile east of the abandoned Monon High Bridge.

Liberty German's phone had footage that depicted a man allegedly following them, and it also contained a voice clip of the alleged killer, who came to be known as the "Bridge Guy," as his photos and voice clip were circulated all around.

Many tips came in, and many suspects emerged over the many years of this investigation, but it took a long while before the authorities reached Richard Allen.

Richard Allen was born and brought up in Mexico, Indiana, and studied at North Miami High School in neighboring Denver. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and had a short stint in both the U.S. Army and National Guard. After working as a store manager at a Logansport Walmart, he received his pharmacy technician license and was working at a local CVS when the murders took place.

Allen self-reported his presence on the trail on the day of the murder and claimed to have seen three girls passing by. After years of investigation, Allen finally became a person of interest after the police reviewed a misfiled tip, which had his name.

On search, they discovered that Allen owned a gun that matched a .40-caliber unspent round found near the victims’ bodies. On October 26, 2022, Richard Allen was taken into custody and was charged shortly after.

Where is Richard Allen now?

Expand Tweet

As the trial commenced, there were many arguments in favor of Richard Allen, especially as there was no physical evidence. But Allen reportedly showed many signs of mental disorders, and he allegedly admitted to the murders over 60 times while in custody. His mental health also went down significantly when he was being held.

The voice found in the clip was reviewed multiple times, and it was allegedly confirmed that it matched Allen's voice. A clinical psychologist further claimed that Allen confessed that he wanted to assault the two kids but ran away after killing them when he spotted a van nearby.

Ultimately, in his trial, Richard Allen was sentenced to 65 years in prison for each of the murders, bringing his total punishment to 130 years. He continues to serve his sentence at Westville Correctional Facility as of today.

The case of the Delphi Murders will be discussed in detail in the upcoming episode of Dateline. Stay tuned for more updates.

