Where is Steven Schiovone now? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds is all set to return with season 2 on Sunday, and it will kickstart the season with the case of Susan Ambrosino's murder, which involved Steven Schiovone, the step-brother of her ex-husband who had an affair with her. This case remains one of Long Island's most shocking cases from the time.

Fatal Family Feud season 2 premiere, titled A Long Island Love Triangle, will cover this case in detail when it airs on Oxygen on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 7.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"When a missing young mother turns up murdered on the outskirts of New York City, it confirms a close-knit family's worst fears; the investigation is hindered by a series of lies, before a secret affair is uncovered, turning brothers into adversaries."

Solving this case was a long and complicated job that the police managed to do successfully. When there was enough evidence against Steven Schiovone, he was arrested and charged with the murder. He took a plea deal and admitted to the crime in exchange for a shorter sentence. He remains in prison as of today.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Fatal Family Feuds, let us go over how this twisted case unfolded.

Who was Steven Schiovone, and how was he linked to Susan Ambrosino?

Susan Ambrosino was married to Keith Ambrosino, and the two seemingly lived a happy life in Long Island, New York, with their daughter. However, when Keith went to serve in Hungary, Susan stayed back in New York with Keith's family and got closer to his step-brother, Steven Schiovone.

By the time Keith returned, he had found his wife quite distant, and before long, they had filed for divorce. During the time Keith was away, Susan began an affair with Steven Schiovone and had even allegedly planned to replace Keith. But Steven did not want his brother to find out that he was involved with his ex-wife, especially after Susan got pregnant with Steven's child.

In late February 2005, shortly after Susan and Keith were divorced, Susan went missing. After an extensive search, her car was found on East 182nd Street, and Susan's dead body was found inside the trunk of the car. An autopsy revealed that she was shot to death.

Why did Steven Schiovone kill Susan Ambrosino?

As the investigation was underway, they found out that Susan had mentioned to Keith that she wanted to tell him a secret. Keith also revealed that their daughter was calling Steven "father," which raised suspicion about an affair with him. The investigation also uncovered that Susan was four months pregnant with Steven's child, something that Susan's brother, Anthony, revealed.

Initially, Steven seemed to have an alibi as he claimed he spent the night with Tim, his friend. However, when the police discovered that he was indeed not with Tim during the murder but after it was committed, they interrogated Tim again, and he cracked under pressure.

Tim revealed that Steven had indeed killed Susan and asked his help to dispose of the firearm. Tim led investigators to the murder weapon. Authorities later said that Steven Schiovone killed Susan because he did not want his step-brother to find out about their romance.

Where is Steven Schiovone now?

As per records, Steven Schiovone pleaded guilty to the murder ahead of the trial, realizing that all the evidence was against him. He was hence convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second-degree and first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

He remains incarcerated at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York. He will be eligible for parole after 2030.

The upcoming episode of Fatal Family Feuds will cover this case in more detail.

