5 key details about Sylvie Cachay's murder

Sylvie Cachay, a renowned swimsuit designer, who also once had her own fashion line, was found brutally murdered at one of the premiere hotels in New York, the Soho House in 2010, sending shockwaves across the city. The person involved in her murder was also from a renowned background and this turned into one of the most talked-about cases of the time.

This murder is set to be the subject of the upcoming episode of Death by Fame, which premieres at 9.00 PM EST on Monday, February 10, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

This case is filled with chilling details that give a deeper understanding of what happened. Ahead of the upcoming episode of Death by Fame, let us go over five such intriguing details.

Five chilling details about the murder of Sylvie Cachay

1) Sylvie Cachey was murdered in an exclusive hotel in New York City

Sylvie Cachay and her boyfriend, Nicholas Brooks, arrived at the Soho House, one of the premiere locations in New York City on the night of her murder, and Cachey ended up dying in this unlikely location.

When there were complaints about water leaking from Room 20, the hotel authorities went up to find Sylvie Cachey drowned in her room's overflowing bathtub. It was later ascertained that she was strangled to death.

2) Nicholas Brooks was the son of Oscar-winning composer, Joseph Brooks, who was accused of s*xual misconduct

Nicholas Brooks' father was also charged with misconduct (Image via Pexels)

Nicholas Brooks had a trust fund and was from a privileged background. His father, Joseph Brooks, was among the most renowned Hollywood composers.

However, shortly before he met Sylvie, Nicholas' father was accused of at least 100 counts of s*xual misconduct. Joseph later committed suicide before his trial.

3) Nicholas and Sylvie's relationship was at a breaking point before they went to the hotel

Over the six months they dated, Nicholas was reportedly relying heavily on Sylvie's money. He had used her credit cards in abundance and also allegedly used her cards to pay for escorts.

A day before she died, Sylvie Cachay sent an email to Nicholas, accusing him of cheating and stealing from her. She also threatened to report him to the police for not taking her permission before using her credit cards.

4) Security footage and hotel personnel had seen odd things about Nicholas Brooks and Sylvie Cachay on the night she died

Nicholas Brooks had many inconsistencies in his story (Image via Pexels)

When the couple arrived at the Soho House, Sylvie Cachay allegedly claimed that her "stoner" boyfriend had set their house on fire. She also claimed to be on Xanax and wanted to sleep.

That night, a busboy brought a bucket of ice to Room 20 and claimed to have not seen anyone else in the room. This was around 12.45 AM. At around 2, before Nicholas left the hotel, he was seen in the corridors multiple times.

Moreover, a concierge claimed to have heard the couple arguing after settling them in the room.

5) DNA evidence pointed to Nicholas Brooks and he was sentenced to life for the crime

As per the authorities, DNA evidence was found against Nicholas Brooks in the murder of Sylvie Cachay. Moreover, his timeline of the night of the murder also had inconsistencies with the proof that the police had.

Ultimately, he was charged with the crime and he was found guilty of Second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, where he remains today.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in detail.

