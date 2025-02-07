Where is Nima Momeni now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

The upcoming episode of Dateline, perhaps the most popular true crime show of all time, is set to cover the murder of tech mogul Bob Lee at the hands of Nima Momeni, who is yet to be sentenced for the murder. This case shook the entire tech community as well as the entirety of San Francisco in April 2023.

This murder will be covered in detail in the upcoming episode of Dateline, which premieres on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. Titled Under the Bay Bridge, this episode will feature insights from many of those involved in the case. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tech titan Bob Lee is stabbed to death in San Francisco; a complex investigation and conflicting accounts of what took place the night of the murder lead everyone to wonder what really happened under the Bay Bridge."

Trending

As of now, Nima Momeni is held at San Francisco County Jail, awaiting his sentencing. He could be sentenced to life for the crime.

Ahead of the episode of Dateline, let us go over who Nima Momeni is and what he did.

Who is Nima Momeni and what did he do?

Expand Tweet

Nima Momeni was born in Tehran, Iran, and later moved to the US with his sister, Khazar Elyassnia, and his mother, Mahnaz Tayarani. They reportedly suffered years of abuse in Iran and came to the USA looking for a fresh start. In San Fransico, Mahnaz reportedly started working at a flower shop and helped her kids finish their education.

A bright student, Nima Momeni graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and soon dived into the IT world, working for several renowned companies. As an IT professional, he was acquainted with Bob Lee, who was a big shot in the industry.

In the early hours of April 4, 2023, Bob Lee called the emergency helpline to ask for help. The authorities arrived to find him brutally stabbed. He later succumbed to his injuries.

As the investigation began, the police began retracing Bob Lee's steps and discovered that he was spending time with Khazar Elyassnia, whom he had known for a few years. After this, Bob Lee, and another friend who was with him, left for their hotel. Nima allegedly called Lee during this time and asked him whether his sister had been using drugs or doing anything inappropriate.

That same night Nima came to Khazar's apartment and so did Lee. By 2 AM, both Lee and Nima were caught on CCTV camera leaving the building. Surveillance footage also captured Nima taking Bob to a desolate area. Footage from this place caught Nima Momeni abruptly stepping towards Bob and then walking away.

Shortly after, Bob Lee called 911 to ask for help. Nima's DNA was also found on the knife that was used to kill Bob Lee. He was arrested and charged with the murder.

Where is Nima Momeni now?

Expand Tweet

Momeni claimed in his trial that Bob was the one who attacked him first and he stabbed him in self-defense. However, prosecutors alleged that Nima was angry at Bob for introducing his sister to drugs, so he planned to take him to an isolated area and kill him.

The jury did not find Nima Momeni guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of second-degree murder. His sentencing is yet to take place and he could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his crime. He is currently being held at San Francisco County Jail.

The upcoming episode of Dateline will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback