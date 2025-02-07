What happened to Bob Lee? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

The upcoming episode of NBC's famed true-crime show, Dateline, is all set to delve into the murder of tech mogul Bob Lee, who was stabbed to death on the streets of San Francisco on April 4, 2023. The initial narrative was that Bob was a victim of a robbery gone wrong but a deep dive into the case proved otherwise.

This murder will be chronicled in Dateline's latest episode, titled Under the Bay Bridge. The episode will air on NBC on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tech titan Bob Lee is stabbed to death in San Francisco; a complex investigation and conflicting accounts of what took place the night of the murder lead everyone to wonder what really happened under the Bay Bridge."

Trending

Bob Lee's murder sent shockwaves across the tech community and it required quite a bit of police work to decipher how the tech mogul actually died.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Dateline, here is a breakdown of who Bob Lee was and how he died.

Who is Bob Lee and what happened to him?

Expand Tweet

Bob Lee was born on December 20, 1979, in Missouri, and raised in an affluent neighborhood of of St. Louis. Having a privileged upbringing, Lee attended Lindbergh High School and later attended Southeast Missouri State University. Lee was passionate about tech from a very young age and worked for Southeast Missouri State University as a web developer.

In 2001, he started his journey to the top by making a free program to protect Microsoft IIS servers from the infamous Code Red virus. By 2003, he was already working for AT&T as a technical architect, and by 2004, he joined Google, where he worked to develop the Android mobile operating system.

After Google, he joined Square as the CTO and played a key role in creating the Cash App. He married Krista Lee and had two children with her but they split before his murder in 2023.

Everything seemed to be going great for the tech mogul before the early morning of April 4, 2023, when he frantically called 911 to beg for help. He could not even tell his name. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found him with three stab wounds, two of which were on his chest.

He succumbed to his injuries. The police initially assumed it was a robbery gone wrong but as he had his wallet and watch, the authorities figured out that the case was pointing elsewhere. His wife, Krista, also believed that it could not have been a botched robbery attempt.

Who killed Bob Lee?

Expand Tweet

To find the killer, authorities started retracing his steps on the day of the murder and found out that he spent some time with Khazar Momeni. Her brother, Nima Momeni, was also seen with Bob on that day, and the two were also caught on CCTV camera getting out of Khazar's house late that night.

Nima Momeni was also seen walking away from Lee after abruptly moving towards him on CCTV footage from the scene of the crime. Moreover, a kitchen knife discovered near the scene of the crime also contained Momeni's DNA, which made it clear that Nima Momeni had stabbed Bob Lee.

He is yet to be sentenced for the crime and remains in jail as of now.

The upcoming episode of Dateline will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback