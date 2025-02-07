Who is Krista Lee and where is she now? All about Bob Lee's wife ahead of Dateline on NBC

Krista Lee, the former wife of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee, has been at the forefront of the legal battle following his tragic death. As NBC’s Dateline prepares to air its episode Under the Bay Bridge, revisiting the case, interest in her role and whereabouts has grown. Now residing in the Bay Area, Krista Lee remains focused on seeking justice for Bob Lee and ensuring those involved are held accountable.

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco on April 4, 2023. Initial speculation suggested he had been the victim of a robbery, but authorities later arrested IT consultant Nima Momeni for the crime. According to NBC.com (February 7, 2025), Lee’s family, including Krista Lee, never believed the mugging theory. She described her former husband as someone who would have given away his belongings to avoid conflict.

When Momeni stood trial in October 2024, Krista was a vocal presence in court. As reported by The Cinemaholic (February 7, 2025), tensions escalated when Momeni’s sister, Khazar Momeni, claimed to have received threats from Lee’s family. In response, Krista was outspoken in her frustration, which led to her being barred from part of the testimony.

Following Momeni’s conviction for second-degree murder in December 2024, Krista Lee announced her intention to pursue a civil lawsuit against his family. She asserted that she had collected significant evidence regarding his history of violence, as per The Cinemaholic, February 7, 2025.

Krista Lee was devastated when her estranged husband, Bob Lee, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco

On April 4, 2023, Bob Lee was found fatally stabbed in San Francisco, a crime that was initially suspected to be a robbery.

However, as per The Cinemaholic (February 7, 2025), an extensive investigation revealed that the attack was not random. The police identified IT consultant Nima Momeni as the perpetrator, allegedly following a dispute concerning Momeni’s sister, Khazar Momeni.

At the time of his death, Krista and Bob Lee had been separated for several years. The couple, originally from St. Louis, Missouri, had two children, Dagny and Scout.

They separated in 2019, and by October 2022, Bob had relocated to Miami to live with his father, while Krista remained in the Bay Area with their daughters (The Cinemaholic, February 7, 2025).

During Momeni’s trial in October 2024, Krista Lee attended court proceedings and openly criticized Khazar Momeni’s claims that she had received threatening messages from the Lee family. As per The Cinemaholic (February 7, 2025), Krista’s frustration with Khazar’s testimony led her to make remarks outside the courthouse, resulting in her being barred from parts of the trial.

Following Momeni’s conviction for second-degree murder in December 2024, Krista Lee announced plans to file a civil lawsuit against his family, stating,

“The blood is on their hands.” (KRON4, December 17, 2024)

She alleged that Nima’s mother, sister, and brother-in-law were complicit in covering up the crime. Evidence presented during the trial indicated that after the stabbing, Momeni stored the getaway vehicle, a BMW, at his mother’s home, and days later, he granted his mother and sister power of attorney to sell the car as per KRON4, December 17, 2024.

Krista Lee also highlighted Momeni’s alleged history of violence, claiming,

“In the last 18 months, I have received overwhelming information in regards to Mr. Momeni’s behavior, his abusive nature, people he has stabbed before, women he has abused before.” (KRON4, December 17, 2024)

She urged anyone with similar experiences to come forward.

Additionally, Krista Lee criticized Khazar Momeni, stating that her drug use and behavior contributed to the circumstances leading to Bob Lee’s murder. During the trial, Khazar admitted to consuming cocaine and nitrous oxide before the incident, as per KRON4, December 17, 2024.

With Momeni’s sentencing pending, Krista remains focused on ensuring full accountability through legal action. Now residing in the Bay Area, Krista Lee continues to advocate for justice, emphasizing that her fight for Bob Lee is far from over.

Bob Lee's case will be detailed in Dateline NBC's episode, titled Under the Bay Bridge, on February 7, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

