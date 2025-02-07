What happened to Bob Eidman? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of ABC's famed true-crime show, 20/20, is all set to cover the brutal murder of Bob Eidman, which shook the quaint community of St. Charles, Missouri. The area did not usually see a lot of crime. Moreover, Bob was a local insurance salesman whom people in the community knew and liked.

The upcoming episode of 20/20, which is set to air at 9.00 PM EST on ABC on Friday, February 7, 2025, will focus on this case, with exclusive interviews from police officers involved in the case, as well as Bob Eidman's family members. The logline for the episode, as released by ABC News, reads:

"When St. Charles, Missouri, authorities are called to the office of insurance salesman Bob Eidman, they’re shocked to find his lifeless body with an apparent gunshot wound, killed by an assailant in broad daylight. But what initially seemed like a straightforward homicide case quickly spiraled into a series of possible motives, suspects and clues leading to possible motives and suspects that shocked law enforcement as they searched for answers and a killer."

Ahead of this episode, let us go over what happened to Bob Eidman.

Who was Bob Eidman and what happened to him?

Robert "Bob" Eidman was born on July 18, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri. He had a brother and grew up in a loving environment with his family. Bob was always humorous and could connect with people very well.

He found his way in the field of insurance and eventually settled in Saint Peters, Missouri. By 2007, Bob Eidman had his own business, Brooke Auto Insurance Company, which usually dealt with clients with poor credit or inability to afford insurance. As a result, he also often accepted payment in cash and had money in his office. He was also married for a long time to Diane Eidman during this time but had no kids.

On June 8, 2007, his mail carrier went to his office only to find the 48-year-old shot to death on the floor. The police arrived soon and discovered that he had been shot three times and had died from his injuries.

Who killed Bob Eidman?

With an active in-flow of cash in the office, the police initially suspected robbery. But there were also no signs of forced entry. The police did, however, find spent casings and live ammunition on the scene. The only peculiar thing they could single out was a white Ford Focus that was caught on surveillance footage multiple times before the shooting took place.

The police soon turned their attention to Diane Eidman and realized that she lied about a couple of things. First of all, Bob was having an affair with a man about which she found out. Moreover, she also withheld the fact that Bob had a hefty life insurance policy that would immensely benefit her.

However, there was not enough to charge Diane Eidman and the case started to grow cold. Three years later, DNA from the scene was finally used to arrive at Paul White, a previously convicted criminal, who had killed Bob Eidman to rob him. With a confession from his partner, Cleo Hines, both of them were arrested and charged with the crime.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

