Where is Paul White now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 is all set to shed light on the shocking murder of Bob Eidman and the involvement of Paul White in the same. The case shook the quaint community of St. Charles, Missouri, and it took quite a while for the police to ultimately solve it. The case saw many twists and turns.

This murder is set to be the subject of 20/20's latest episode, which will premiere at 9 pm EST on Friday, February 7, 2025, on ABC. The logline for the episode, as revealed by ABC News, reads:

"When St. Charles, Missouri, authorities are called to the office of insurance salesman Bob Eidman, they’re shocked to find his lifeless body with an apparent gunshot wound, killed by an assailant in broad daylight. But what initially seemed like a straightforward homicide case quickly spiraled into a series of possible motives, suspects and clues leading to possible motives and suspects that shocked law enforcement as they searched for answers and a killer."

While the police did not at all suspect Paul White from the start, three years after the murder, DNA evidence finally pointed the needle at him. He was eventually charged with the crime and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and a consecutive term of life. He continues to remain incarcerated at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Cole County, Missouri.

How was Paul White caught?

Bob Eidman's murder left authorities baffled as nothing seemed to point in a concrete direction. The only piece of DNA evidence they found was from Bob's pocket as they discovered that his wallet was missing but they could not arrive at anything definitive.

Meanwhile, they suspected Diane Eidman, Bob's wife, who had also suspiciously withheld information from the police. But there was not enough to charge Diane either. The only clue that police found was a white Ford Focus that was seen driving around multiple times around Bob's workplace.

They followed this lead but as it led nowhere at first, the case started to grow cold. Finally, three years after the murder, a DNA match was found. The DNA belonged to Paul White, who was a convicted felon. He was also serving time for an unrelated charge.

It also turned out that Paul White's roommate, Cleo Hines, had a white Ford Focus, further strengthening the case against him. However, when questioned, Paul White denied having any knowledge of the crime.

His roommate, however, gave in when the police told him that his car was caught on camera. He allegedly revealed that Paul had forced him to commit the robbery with him and he only acted as the getaway driver.

As for Paul, he later confessed to the crime and claimed that he had lost money in a casino the previous night, and decided to rob people. After deciding against robbing people at Walmart, Paul suggested robbing Bob. Paul's wife was reportedly a client of Bob's and he hence knew he would have cash in his office. However, Paul White claimed that Hines was the one who pulled the trigger. It seems the exact truth will never be known.

Where is Paul White now?

White stood trial in 2012 and was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to two life sentences to be served concurrently without the possibility of parole. He continues to remain at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Cole County, Missouri.

As for Hines, he took Alford's plea and was also sentenced to two life terms but he has the possibility of parole.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in further detail.

