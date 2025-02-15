What happened to Susan Ambrosino? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

The upcoming episode of the new season of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen is all set to cover the brutal murder of Susan Ambrosino. This particular case was extremely complex to untangle, and it took every bit of effort from the police officers to finally crack it open. The murder involved a love triangle and complicated relationships inside a family.

Ad

The first episode of Fatal Family Feuds season 2, titled A Long Island Love Triangle, will cover this in detail as it airs on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 7.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"When a missing young mother turns up murdered on the outskirts of New York City, it confirms a close-knit family's worst fears; the investigation is hindered by a series of lies, before a secret affair is uncovered, turning brothers into adversaries."

Ad

Trending

As the case untangled, it was also determined that Susan Ambrosino was pregnant at the time of her murder. Through the several twists and turns in this complicated tale, the authorities did manage to nab the perpetrator behind this terrible crime.

Ahead of the episode of Fatal Family Feuds, let us go over what happened to Susan Ambrosino.

Who is Susan Ambrosino, and what happened to her?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Susan Ambrosino was a resident of Long Island, New York, and seemingly had a perfect life that she shared with her husband, Keith Ambrosino, and daughter, Taylor. While it seemed that her life was going perfectly, things started spiraling out of control when Keith, a private in the US Army, was sent to Hungary.

During this time, Susan reportedly started growing closer to Keith’s step-brother, Steven Schiovone, so much so that when Keith returned to New York, he found his wife quite distant. Their relationship never recovered from this, and eventually, they were headed for a divorce.

Ad

However, after the couple filed for divorce in February 2005, Susan went missing. Susan's brother Anthony reported this to the police, and a search for the woman began immediately. When Susan's purse was reportedly found in the neighborhood of Jamaica in Queens, the authorities could successfully narrow down the search radius.

On further inspection, the police discovered Susan's car, which was abandoned on East 182nd Street. On opening the trunk of the car, the police made a shocking discovery. Susan's dead body was stuffed into the trunk. An autopsy soon revealed that she was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head. It was also affirmed that she was pregnant and was killed on the night of February 24, 2005.

Ad

Of course, Keith, with whom she had just finalized her divorce, was the chief suspect in the case, but as the authorities dug deeper, they uncovered things that were far more sinister.

Who killed Susan Ambrosino?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the different strings of the case were slowly untangled, authorities deciphered that Susan was romantically involved with Keith’s step-brother, Steven Schiovone. The affair began when Keith was away, and even Keith noticed it when he came back. Susan was reportedly planning to replace Keith with Steven.

However, Steven allegedly feared that his brother would find out about his affair and ended up murdering her to keep her pregnancy a secret.

Ad

He was arrested and charged with the murder and remains behind bars as of today.

The upcoming episode of Feuds Turned Fatal will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback