Where is Natalie Cochran now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 on ABC is all set to cover the shocking murder of Michael Cochran, who was poisoned by his wife, Natalie Cochran. The wife of the victim was also involved in other criminal activities, including federal wire fraud and money laundering. The case shook the close-knit community of Beckley, West Virginia, where Michael and Natalie Cochran lived.

The case will be covered in 20/20's upcoming episode, which premieres on February 14, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on ABC. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A young couple is living a lavish lifestyle in rural West Virginia; when a con unravels their close-knit community, foul play leads to murder; authorities begin the hunt for a killer."

Though the murder seemed well-planned, due to her other convictions, it was quite easy to blame Natalie, and eventually, she faced justice. She remains in prison as of today.

Ahead of the episode of 20/20, let us go over the details of the case and see how Natalie killed her husband, Michael Cochran.

Who is Natalie Cochran, and what did she do?

Born in November 1980 as Natalie Jessup, Natalie Cochran grew up in the same place as Michael. In 2000, she finished her education and married Michael Cochran, kickstarting what should have been a long and prosperous life.

Natalie was a pharmacist by profession and shared two kids with Michael. In the 2010s, Natalie started a contracting business, where many of Michael's friends and family members invested. Natalie had also allegedly listed Michael as an officer for the business.

When it turned out that the investors were not getting back the returns they expected, while Natalie and Michael's lifestyle turned more and more extravagant, Michael started asking his wife questions about it.

On February 5, 2019, a day before Michael was supposed to go to Virginia, he fell sick abruptly. Michael's friends and family would later reveal that when they asked Natalie to take him to the hospital, she refused and said he would get better if he "slept it off."

But Michael Cochran did not get better, and five days later, he passed away in a hospice. There was initially some confusion about whether Michael's death was accidental, but more clues surfaced that made it clear that Natalie was involved.

Jennifer Davis, a neighbor of the couple, later revealed that Natalie had taken a vial of insulin from her, claiming she needed it. Her reluctance to take him to the hospital on the night he got sick also raised some eyebrows.

In 2019, Michael was reportedly exhumed for the first time, but most things were inconclusive. However, the authorities still indicted Natalie Cochran for the first time in 2021.

Where is Natalie Cochran now?

In 2021, before she was indicted for her husband's murder, Natalie Cochran pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and other related charges and received 135 months of imprisonment. Her defense argued that there was no substantial evidence to charge her with the murder.

In 2023, Michael's body was reportedly exhumed again, and this time, traces of insulin were discovered in his remains. Prosecutors alleged that Michael found out about the fraudulent scheme Natalie was running and would have likely blown her cover. Hence, she killed him so she could continue defrauding investors.

She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She remains incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia, where she will likely remain till the end of her natural life.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in further detail.

