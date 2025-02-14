Where are Michael and Natalie Cochran’s children now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

ABC's 20/20 is coming up with a new episode that highlights the case of Natalie Cochran, who was found guilty of the first-degree murder of her husband, Michael Cochran. In February 2019, when Michael Cochran went into a coma and died, the police began an investigation into his wife, Natalie Cochran. They discovered that she had been operating a Ponzi scheme and was charged with financial fraud and also convicted of her husband’s murder.

During her trial, Michael and Natalie Cochran's children, Nicole and Ashton Cochran, testified, which provided new perspectives on the case. Currently, Nicole is pursuing a degree in finance at Concord University in West Virginia, and details about Ashton's life have not been disclosed given he was a minor at the time.

More about Michael and Natalie Cochran’s children

Nicole and Ashton Cochran were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. They were raised in Beckley, West Virginia, and due to the small age gap between them, the siblings shared a strong bond and a happy and stable life.

According to Nicole, when she was in seventh grade, her father asked her mother to quit her job as a pharmacist to join him in his business affairs. Following this, the two companies, Technology Management Solutions (TMS) and Tactical Solutions Group (TSG), were established, and both her parents were officially registered as “officers” for the firms.

On February 6, 2019, when Nicole and Ashton returned from school, they found their father unwell on the couch, and a few days later he slipped into a coma. On February 11, 2019, the siblings received the devastating news that their father had passed away. But their hardships only deepened when investigations into their father's death began, and their mother was arrested on charges of wire fraud and money laundering and given an 11-year prison sentence.

What role did Nicole and Ashton play in Natalie Cochran’s trial?

Over the years, a case was built against Natalie Cochran, and she was put on trial in January 2025. During her trial, Nicole and Ashton took the stand to testify in Natalie's defense. Their statements gave an overview of their father’s habits and how he regularly took multiple supplements. They also added that they believed he was using steroids.

Nicole and Ashton also testified about their father’s work, saying that they were not told much about it and were simply told by Michael that he handled federal and state contracts as and when required. Ashton also recalled during the trial that he had seen contracts on his father’s computer that contained large sums of money.

This testimony proved to be crucial for Natalie's defense because it established that Michael was aware of the business dealings and was also using steroids, which impacted his health.

Nicole and Ashton also testified about their relationship with their father. Ashton shared that although growing up he shared a strong relationship with his father, over the years Michael had become distant and aggressive.

Nicole shared she never had a good relationship with him. Instead, both children emphasized that their mother was their support system and a positive figure in their lives, and both sought mercy for her.

Natalie Cochran is serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison and has also been ordered to pay over $2.5 million in restitution to the victims of the Ponzi scheme. Currently, Nicole is pursuing a degree in finance from Concord University in West Virginia, and details about Ashton's personal life have not been disclosed.

Catch the latest episode of ABC’s 20/20 for more details of the investigation against Natalie Cochran today.

