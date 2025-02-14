Michael Cochran's murder shook the small-town community of Beckley, West Virginia, where the young father abruptly died and left behind a trail of complicated clues that ultimately led back to his wife, Natalie Cochran. This case is fairly recent, and it reached its conclusion weeks back when the perpetrator was finally punished.

This case is set to be the subject of 20/20's latest episode, which is set to premiere on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on ABC. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A young couple is living a lavish lifestyle in rural West Virginia; when a con unravels their close-knit community, foul play leads to murder; authorities begin the hunt for a killer."

This case is filled with many tiny but significant details that all add up to provide a cohesive narrative of the murder. Ahead of the episode of 20/20, which will provide a detailed insight into the case, let us go over five details that stand out in this case.

5 key details about Michael Cochran's murder

1) Michael Cochran fell sick on February 6, 2019, but his wife refused to take him to the hospital

In what seems to be a detail that always stood out about this case, Natalie Cochran did not take Michael to the hospital when he got sick on February 6, 2019. His friends and family members reportedly asked her to get professional help, but she said he could "sleep it off."

His condition only worsened over time, and he was ultimately taken to a hospice, where he died on February 11, 2019.

2) Natalie Cochran was the suspect from the very start, but the charge against her was initially dropped

Police suspected Natalie from the start (Image via Pexels)

Authorities suspected Natalie from the very start and even indicted her for the murder shortly after she was sentenced for a federal charge.

But with Michael's remains giving out inconclusive results after being exhumed in 2019, the charges were dropped against Natalie.

3) Natalie Cochran committed federal wire fraud and money laundering, which was perhaps also the motive for the crime

In 2021, Natalie Cochran pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering, for which she also received a 135-month sentence. She allegedly ran a $2 million Ponzi scheme from 2017 to 2019, where a lot of Michael Cochran's acquaintances and family members also invested.

She reportedly used the investment money to buy real estate, jewelry, and other expensive items. She allegedly posed as a government contractor to defraud investors.

4) Natalie asked for insulin from her neighbor on the day Michael Cochran died

All evidence pointed to Natalie Cochran (Image via Pexels)

Natalie allegedly asked for insulin from Jennifer Davis, a neighbor of the couple. She said that she needed the insulin for herself but used it to poison Michael Cochran, who was found to have dangerously low blood sugar levels in the hospice.

5) Michael Cochran was exhumed twice, and the second time led to Natalie's conviction

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Michael's remains were exhumed once again, and this time, the coroner found traces of insulin, directly implicating Natalie, who was already serving her sentence for the federal offense.

She was charged with the murder again, and this time, she went to trial. She was found guilty of killing Michael Cochran and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in January 2025.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in detail.

