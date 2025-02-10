Where is Nicholas Brooks now? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will delve into the brutal murder of renowned swimsuit designer Sylvie Cachay at the hands of Nicholas Brooks, who was later sentenced for the same. Though this case dates back to 2010, the manner of the crime, the people involved, and the location, all resulted in an unforgettable murder that still haunts Manhattan.

This case will be covered in the upcoming episode of Death by Fame, which will premiere at 9.00 PM EST on February 10, 2025, Monday. This episode will give a detailed insight into all that preceded the murder and all that followed.

As Nicholas Brooks, who was dating Sylvie for about six months, was with her that night, he was immediately the suspect. DNA evidence, inconsistencies in his story, and recollections from the hotel staff who had seen and heard things made it clear that he was behind the murder.

Brooks was eventually charged with the murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He remains incarcerated at the Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg, New York.

Who is Nicholas Brooks and why did he kill Sylvie Cachay?

Nicholas Brooks came from a privileged background. He is the son of Oscar-winning composer Joseph Brooks, who is renowned for the 1977 Debby Boone hit, You Light Up My World. His father had also supplied him with a trust fund.

However, Nicholas struggled to keep a job and in 2009, his father was indicted of more than 100 counts of sexual misconduct.

In 2010, Nicholas met Sylvie after the latter's dog was run over by a car. Seeking emotional support, Sylvie turned to him and ended up supporting him financially for the months that followed.

As per her friends, Nicholas abundantly spent on Sylvie's credit cards, and the two had a very toxic relationship that was nearing a breaking point by the end of 2010. A day before her death, Sylvie sent a mail to Nicholas Brooks, where she accused him of cheating and stealing her money.

That night, Nicholas Brooks reportedly went to her house but after the house caught on fire, the two went to Soho House, an exclusive hotel in New York City. At around 2 AM, Nicholas left the hotel to get drinks with a friend. He was also caught multiple times outside the room on the hotel's CCTV footage before that.

Moreover, Sylvie Cachay was drowsy when they arrived and asked for help to settle in the room. A concierge later claimed that they had heard the two arguing in the room. Sylvie had also reportedly intended to go to sleep.

Moreover, when Sylvie came into the hotel, she claimed that her "stoner" boyfriend had set their house on fire.

After complaints of leaking water, the hotel employees went in to find Sylvie Cachay drowned in an overflowing bathtub. It was ruled a homicide.

Where is Nicholas Brooks now?

There were ample clues pointing to Nicholas Brooks from the start. His DNA was also found in the bathtub where Sylvie drowned and his timeline of the night also had several inconsistencies.

With this evidence, he was charged with the murder. He pleaded not guilty but was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He remains incarcerated at the Sullivan Correctional Facility. He will be eligible for parole in 2038.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in detail.

