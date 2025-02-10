What happened to Sylvie Cachay? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on Investigation Discovery

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame is all set to cover the shocking murder of Peruvian-American swimsuit designer, Sylvie Cachay, who was strangled and drowned in a bathtub at one of the most prestigious hotels in Manhattan. The 2010 case shook the entire fashion community and was widely covered and discussed across the globe.

Death by Fame, which covers murders related to famous people or celebrities, will shed light on Sylvie Cachay's abrupt murder in its upcoming episode, which premieres on Monday, February 10, at 9.00 PM EST on Investigation Discovery.

The case went through significant developments and ultimately implicated Sylvie's boyfriend, Nicholas Brooks, who had been dating her for over six months. Ahead of the episode's premiere, let us go over what happened to famed swimsuit designer Sylvie Cachay.

Trending

Who is Sylvie Cachay and what happened to her?

Expand Tweet

Sylvie Cachay was born in Arlington, Virginia, in 1977. Her father was a surgeon while her mother was a painter. Sylvie had an interesting upbringing, sharing time between Lima, Peru, and McLean, Virginia. She also had dual citizenship.

She attended The Langley School and The Madeira School, but her flair for fashion led her to Marymount College, where she obtained a degree in fashion design. She also reportedly attended Parsons School of Design in both New York City and Paris.

All this combined made her excellent at her craft and she went on to work for big names like Marc Jacobs and Tommy Hilfiger before joining Victoria's Secret. She was also the head swimsuit designer for Victoria's Secret.

In 2006, she moved on from this role and kickstarted her own line of swimsuit, Syla. Despite the potential and the initial success, the recession forced her to shut down her brand. Following this, she joined Ann Cole and became a part of Soho House.

During this time, she met and started dating Nicholas Brooks, the son of songwriter Joseph Brooks. Nicholas had dropped out of college and was struggling to maintain a job. Despite being at extremely different phases in their lives, the two bonded and continued dating for a while.

Expand Tweet

But as some of Sylvie Cachay's friends would later reveal, this relationship was plagued by many problems. Near the end of 2010, things had turned sour for the couple and records indicate that Sylvie sent a mail to Nicholas just the day before her death where she blamed Nicholas for spending on her credit cards and cheating on her.

On the night of December 8, 2010, Nicholas reportedly went to Sylvie's West Village apartment. Due to a fire breaking out in the apartment that night, the couple went to Soho House, where Sylvie was a member.

At around 2, Nicholas left the hotel and went out for drinks with a friend. Shortly after, the hotel received multiple complaints about water leaking from underneath Room 20. When the hotel staff failed to get an answer, they went in to find Sylvie Cachay submerged in an overflowing bathtub, wearing a turtleneck, a pink undergarment, and a Rolex watch.

The police arrived and found wounds consistent with strangling. On autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide.

The case was rather straightforward for the police as they interrogated and eventually charged Nicholas Brooks for the murder.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback