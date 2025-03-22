Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (March 21, 2025)? Explained

Dateline's new episode, Poison Twist, scheduled to air on Friday, March 21, at 9 PM EST, explores the 2015 death of chiropractor Dr. Mary Yoder. Correspondent Andrea Canning reports from Buffalo, featuring interviews with Yoder’s family and Kaitlyn Conley, her former receptionist, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 23 years.

Ad

In February 2025, the court decided to overturn Kaitlyn Conley's murder conviction, and she was released from prison. In Dateline's new episode, Andrea Canning will also talk to Conley's lawyer, Melissa Swartz.

As per the clip released by NBC, Yoder's daughter looked emotional and is seen stating to Canning that she is willing to do anything just to know the truth.

"Mom was really sick. Throughout the night, she starts coding. Every time they revived her, she would be responsive again. Your world flips upside down and makes no sense. You feel like somebody dropped you in the middle of hell, and you can’t find your way out. We’ll do anything—we just want the truth."

Ad

Trending

Dateline's Poison Twist: Mary Yoder's murder case explored

Ad

Dr. Mary Yoder, a successful chiropractor, suddenly fell ill on July 20, 2015, with severe stomach pain. Thinking it was minor, she waited, but her condition worsened, leading her husband to take her to the hospital. She died on July 22, and an autopsy revealed she had been poisoned with Colchicine, a drug used for gout.

When Yoder's death turned into murder, the police started investigating the matter and found an anonymous letter that claimed that his son Adam was behind Yoder's murder.

Ad

The police also found a bottle of colchicine in Adam's car. However, when Yoder was poisoned, Adam was at his sister's home in Long Island, New York. The police thought it was a setup in which an attempt was being made to frame Adam. The police found the receipt for the drug in Adam's car, which led them to Adam's on-and-off girlfriend, Kaitlyn Conley.

Kaitlyn Conley worked as a receptionist at Dr. Yoder's clinic for four years and was in a very turbulent relationship with his son Adam. The investigating authorities believed this to be a motive for Yoder's murder. The investigation later revealed that Kaitlyn had poisoned Yoder.

Ad

However, Kaitlyn repeatedly denied the accusation and said she had no role in poisoning Yard, but she was arrested anyway.

As per the clip released by NBC, Kaitlyn is seen stating to Canning that:

"It's hard to know that I am innocent and still feel people want me to be guilty."

In the court's first trial, the jury did not reach a verdict, and it was declared a mistrial.

Ad

In the second trial, she was found not guilty of second-degree murder. However, when new evidence was presented, she was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In February 2025, the court commuted Conley's sentence, and she was released from prison.

To find out more about this case, watch Dateline's Poison Twist, on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback