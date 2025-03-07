Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (March 7, 2025)? Explained

Dateline season 33 episode 18 follows the story of Lori Vallow, also known as Mommy Doomsday. She was convicted of the murders of her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua, in Idaho. She was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In Dateline's upcoming two-hour episode, Keith Morrison's first-ever television interview with convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell will be featured. Dateline's episode, titled Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse interview, will air on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9 pm ET, only on NBC.

According to the clip released by NBC, Lori is seen stating to Morrison that she and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, will be released from jail very soon.

"We will both be exonerated in the future. I have seen things in the future that Jesus showed me when I was in heaven. And we were not in jail and we were not in prison, and they were still in the future, from now," she said.

Who is Lori Vallow Daybell in Dateline's episode? Explored

Representative image of investigation (Image via pexels)

Lori Vallow Daybell was born in Loma Linda, California. At the age of 19, she married her high school boyfriend, but their marriage ended in divorce.

In 1995, she remarried and had a son named Colby, but this marriage also ended. In 2001, Lori tied the knot with Joseph Anthony Ryan Jr. and had a daughter named Tylee with him, but the two divorced in 2005.

During this time, an incident occurred in which Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, attacked Ryan, claiming that he was abusive towards Lori and the children. As a result, Cox was sentenced to 90 days in jail. In a 2020 interview, Lori's son revealed that Ryan had s*xually abused him.

In 2018, Ryan was found dead in his apartment, after which Lori was arrested. However, due to a lack of evidence, she was released.

In 2006, Lori married Charles Anthony, and together they adopted JJ, Charles's nephew, who had autism. Their relationship went well until 2015 when Lori came across author Chad Daybell, known for writing about doomsday prophecies and near-death experiences.

The two started working together, creating podcasts on topics like religion, doomsday, and the afterlife. Lori's growing interest in these subjects and her deepening connection with Chad led to her fourth divorce. Things took a darker turn in July 2019 when Lori's brother, Alex, shot and killed Charles.

In November 2019, just two weeks after his wife Tammy's death, Chad married Lori in Hawaii. But Lori's story took a turn when JJ's body was found buried in Chad's backyard, and Tylee's remains were discovered in a pet grave. Eventually, it was revealed that Chad had murdered his wife, Tammy.

Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse interview (Image via Pexels)

As per The Guardian article, published on June 1, 2024, during the investigation, the Daybell couple were found discussing strange spiritual and death-related beliefs. Currently, Chad has been sentenced to death, while Lori has received life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for the murder of her own children.

To find out about this entire incident in detail, viewers can watch the latest episode of Dateline, where Lori Vallow Daybell will be seen giving an interview to Keith Morrison, sharing everything in her own words.

Dateline's Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview will air on March 7, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

