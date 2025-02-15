Return to the Lake on Dateline NBC - A detailed case overview

Dateline NBC aired its episode, titled Return to the Lake, on February 14, 2025, which followed an in-depth examination of the Susan Smith case. The episode was a retelling of the tragic events of 1994 when Smith killed her two young sons, Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, by letting her car roll into a lake.

The special contains exclusive information and latest updates, such as Susan Smith's parole denial after spending over 30 years behind bars. Correspondent Craig Melvin anchored the parole hearing, where Smith, now 53, spoke with regret about what she did.

The episode featured exclusive audio from the original interrogation and interviews with major players, including her ex-husband, David Smith, his wife Tiffany, Susan Smith's defense attorney, and the chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). David Smith opened up about his loss and his current feelings about Susan's actions, insisting that she should not be released.

About the Crime

According to NBC, in October 1994, Susan Smith told police that her two young sons had been abducted in a carjacking. She had alleged that a Black man had carjacked her with her children still in the vehicle, leading to a national manhunt. For nine days, she had sobbed on national television asking for their safe return, evoking sympathy and support from the nation.

But detectives were suspecting her tale as inconsistencies started to emerge. Susan Smith admitted on November 3, 1994, to killing her children by allowing her car to roll into John D. Long Lake, with them buckled into their car seats. Smith's motive was allegedly to continue a relationship with a man who did not wish to have children. The news made the public turn against her.

Investigation

According to NBC, the investigation of Susan Smith's allegations started with a search for the kidnapped children and the supposed carjacker. Police departments from around the country participated in the search, and the case soon turned national.

But as the days went by, detectives saw inconsistencies in Smith's story. Her attitude and reactions during interrogations raised suspicions, and they began to center on her as a suspect. The finding of contradictory evidence to her account further ramped up the investigation.

Faced with the overwhelming evidence, Susan Smith ultimately confessed to committing the murders, admitting that she had intentionally driven her vehicle into the lake with her sons in it.

Resolution

According to NBC, Susan Smith was then arrested and indicted on two murder charges after confessing. The prosecution was that Smith had premeditated the murders to free herself of her children so she could engage in a relationship.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

The defense was that Susan Smith was mentally ill and had experienced a mental breakdown when committing the crime. In 1995, she was found guilty of murder and received a life sentence with the chance for parole after 30 years. In November 2024, Smith was eligible for parole but was denied.

Aftermath

According to NBC, the case of Susan Smith still echoes conversations regarding parental responsibility, mental illness, and the effects of crime on families and communities.

David Smith, Susan's former husband, has remarried and has a new child. He has expressed openly that he believes Susan should stay in prison, claiming that she has never expressed true remorse for what she did.

Background of Dateline NBC

Dateline NBC is a veteran newsmagazine television series recognized for probing examinations of real-life crime stories. The series has been part of NBC's lineup since it first aired in 1992, providing investigative reporting, interviews, and more.

Dateline has documented numerous different cases, including inexplicable vanishing acts and surprising homicides, typically returning several years later to follow up and offer fresh insights.

