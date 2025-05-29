Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (May 30, 2025)? Explained

No, there is no new episode. NBC's Dateline is scheduled to re-air the episode titled Losing Faith, on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 9 pm ET. This episode originally premiered on September 29, 2023, as the season 32 opener.

In this week’s special episode of NBC’s Dateline: Losing Faith, correspondent Josh Mankiewicz delves deep into the 2020 murder of Jamie Faith in Dallas, Texas. Jamie Faith, an American Airlines executive, was shot and killed while taking a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer Faith.

The episode shows how the murder initially appeared as a mystery that shocked the local community. But as the investigation progressed, police found clues that led the case to a murder-for-hire plot.

Dateline's Losing Faith details the events of this high-profile case—from the morning of the murder to the arrests and court verdicts—and uncovers the roles of those who perpetrated the crime.

Dateline: Losing Faith - All about Jamie Faith's murder explored

Dateline: Losing Faith (Image via Pexels)

According to ABC News, on October 9, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, American Airlines' technology director Jamie Faith was shot dead near his home. The incident took place when he was out on a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer Faith. The attacker fired several bullets at his head and body and fled the scene.

Soon after the murder, Jennifer Faith gave several interviews to the media and presented herself as a grieving widow. She appealed to the local community for help and urged investigators to catch the attacker. Initially, the case was considered a random attack. But soon, the investigation found many clues that drew the police's attention to Jennifer's role, as per reports.

During the investigation, the FBI and Dallas police conducted a forensic examination of Jennifer's electronic devices, email accounts, and text messages. It was revealed that Jennifer was in regular contact with a former Army sergeant named Darrin Lopez, who lived in Tennessee.

According to CBS News, thousands of emails and text messages were exchanged between the two, including negative comments about Jamie and discussions about the possibility of killing him.

Darrin Lopez was arrested shortly after Jamie's murder. Police recovered a .45 caliber handgun, and used rounds. Lopez said Jennifer had convinced him that her husband physically abused her and that she was in danger.

As per CBS News, financial transaction records also revealed that Jennifer had sent Lopez prepaid gift cards, financial transfers, and other items. Jennifer repeatedly instructed Lopez on the murder plan, using the word "mission" in emails. Authorities concluded, based on this evidence, that it was a clear murder-for-hire case.

The investigation also revealed that Jennifer had filed an insurance claim after Jamie Faith's murder, demanding $629,000.

Dateline: Losing Faith - Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty to all the charges

Dateline: Losing Faith (Image via Pexels)

According to CBS News, after the arrest, Jennifer Faith was charged in a US federal court with serious charges, including obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit murder using interstate communication. In court, the prosecution presented her communication with Darrin Lopez, bank records, and attempts to mislead the police as evidence.

In the year 2022, Jennifer Faith pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. At the same time, Darrin Lopez was also tried separately for being a co-conspirator in the murder.

Dateline's Losing Faith is a detailed report of the Jamie Faith murder case. The episode chronicles the investigation, the involvement of the accused, and the punishments handed down by the court.

Through the broadcast, the episode acquaints viewers with digital evidence and the workings of the judicial process, showing the legal consequences of a conspiracy based on personal relationships.

To find out more about the case, watch Dateline: Losing Faith, which will air on May 30, 2025, on NBC, at 9 pm ET.

