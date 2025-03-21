Is Severance 3 happening? Renewal status explored

After a strong response to the end of season 2, Apple TV+ has confirmed Severance 3. Since its inception as a niche sci-fi mystery, the show has rapidly become Apple TV+'s most-watched series.

The final episode of Severance season 1 aired on April 8, 2022. Fans had to wait nearly three years for season 2, which concluded with a major surprise. Following season 2's finale, Apple TV+ announced on March 21, 2025, that Severance would be returning for a third season, much to the delight of its fans.

In the sci-fi workplace thriller, Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, undergoes a process called "severance" that separates his work life from his personal life. Mark's "innie" only exists in the office at Lumon, a mysterious biotech company, and is unaware of what his "outie" is doing outside of work.

The show's dark and intriguing premise and storyline provoke thought, drawing viewers into a dystopian world where workers are disconnected from their own memories and feelings. As the story unfolds, Mark and his coworkers begin to uncover unsettling truths about their lives that prompt them to question their identities.

In the first season, viewers learn about the severance process and its impact on the characters' lives, leading to a rebellion at work. In season 2, the complexities of the severed minds are revealed as they struggle to reclaim their identities when they're not at work.

Thus, fans expect the story of Severance 3 to be even more intense, blending elements of mystery, sci-fi, and psychology that will leave them with more questions than answers.

The renewal of Severance 3

After the finale of season 2, Apple TV+ confirmed the renewal of Severance 3. The announcement came just one day after the season 2 finale aired, marking a significant milestone for the show. According to creator Dan Erickson, a mapped-out direction for season 3 already exists, with an endpoint planned for the series.

He mentioned to Variety, as stated on March 21, 2025—

“There is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do.”

Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of the show, expressed his enthusiasm about returning for Severance 3. He mentioned in an interview with Variety,

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of. While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Severance season 2 finale recap before Severance 3 arrives

In the season 2 finale of Severance, titled Cold Harbor, shocking truths were revealed. One significant revelation relates to the purpose of the MDR files. These files are not just records; they contain various "innie" personalities that were made from employees' severed memories.

The emotional experiences of employees are linked to these files, which are then utilized to form new "innie" identities. The file of Mark's wife, Gemma Scout, is an excellent example of an emotional test related to the severance process. Lumon plans to eliminate Gemma by removing her severance chip, which will destroy her consciousness once Mark's "innie" completes the test.

The finale also explores how Lumon resembles a cult. We learn about the company’s obsessive admiration for its founder, Kier Eagan, and its practice of using goats as sacrifices to show what they believe about the afterlife.

The episode featured shocking developments, such as Mark's choice to defy Lumon and rescue Gemma from the company's evil plan. Mark and Gemma's escape together marks the most suspenseful moment in the series, leaving viewers anxious about the characters' fates.

Fans eagerly anticipate Severance 3, uncertain about Lumon's ultimate intentions or how much control it wields over severed individuals.

Severance 3 will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Season 2 is currently available for binge-watching.

