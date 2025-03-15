Severance season 2 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 10, Cold Harbor, is set to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. The season finale episode is written by the show's creator Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller.

Ad

Season 2's penultimate episode marks the ending of Dylan G., Irving, and Ms. Huang. Helly continues her search for Gemma alone, since Mark is absent from work, and tries to find the location mentioned by Irving. Meanwhile, Mark and Devon team up with Cobel and visit the Damona Birthing Center to activate Mark's innie.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 10.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

When to watch Severance season 2 episode 10?

Seth Milchick as seen in Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Severance season 2 episode 10 will arrive at 9 pm ET on Thursday, March 20, 2025. It will drop a few hours before its original release schedule, like the previous episodes. Ben Stiller has directed the show's final episode, Cold Harbor, written by Dan Erickson.

Ad

Trending

The region-wise schedule for the episode's release timings is listed below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, March 20, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 21, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 21, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 21, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 21, 2025 07:30 am

Ad

Also read: Severance season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 10?

Ad

Like the rest of the season, Severance season 2 episode 10 will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Viewers will need a valid subscription plan to watch the episode, which can be purchased at $9.99 for one month and $99.99 for one year. Furthermore, new subscribers will also receive a 7-day free trial upon signing up.

What happened in Severance season 2 episode 9?

Ad

In Severance season 2 episode 9, Drummond grows restless as the Cold Harbor file is not completed in time and is stuck at 96% due to Mark's absence from work. Mark has other things on his mind as he and Devon meet up with Cobel. The trio visits the Damona Birthing Retreat Center to activate Mark's innie.

Gretchen tells her husband she kissed his innie at the Outie Family Visitation Suite. After he reacts angrily, she decides to stop meeting Dylan G., who has fallen in love with her. In his sadness, Dylan G. resigns from the job and erases his existence as he feels incomplete without Gretchen and his kids. Irving and Burt also part ways after Burt urges him to go far away from Kier and start his life again.

Ad

At Lumon, Helly seems determined to follow Irving's instructions to the export hall. She is seen memorizing the directions at her desk when Jame Eagan interrupts her.

Also, Milchick celebrates Ms. Huang's graduation from the Wintertide Fellowship Program, through which she was hired to work at Lumon. She is next sent to the Gunnel Eagan Empathy Center in Svalbard to further hone her skills for the company's betterment.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 10?

Ad

The final episode of season 2 will most likely resolve the central mystery of this season - the significance of the Cold Harbor file and Gemma's rescue mission. The bigger question is whether Mark and Gemma will be able to reunite against all odds before the season wraps up.

The previous episode ended with Mark's innie awakening in the presence of Devon and Cobel. With access to his innie's memories, Mark and Devon will be able to plan their next move in saving Gemma. Once they discover she is trapped inside Lumon's Testing Floor, Cobel can help them hatch an escape plan.

Ad

Furthermore, Mark has every reason to not complete the Cold Harbor file now that he knows Lumon will murder Gemma after the file is done. With Dylan and Irving out of the picture, it seems Helly is the only innie who can help Gemma escape the confines of the Testing Floor. But, will she sacrifice her love for Mark and help him reunite with his wife? Or will she jeopardize the rescue mission to ensure her future with him?

Ad

Follow us for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 10 soon after it airs on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback