Severance season 2 episode 9 ending explained: Does Mark's innie awaken at the birthing cabin?

Severance season 2 episode 9, titled The After Hours, premiered on March 13, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode is written by Dan Erickson and directed by Uta Briesewitz.

Ad

Since undergoing reintegration in episode 3, Mark has faced several side effects, including a seizure. However, he is not fully reintegrated yet and cannot access his innie's memories. As such, Mark and Devon reach out to Cobel, who becomes their ally after getting betrayed by Lumon.

Thus in season 2's penultimate episode, Cobel drives them to the Damona Birthing Retreat Center, where Mark's innie gets awakened.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 9.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Mark and Devon team up with Cobel in Severance season 2 episode 9

Harmony Cobel as seen in Severance season 2 episode 9 (Image via Apple TV)

Devon and Mark drive to meet Cobel, as per their plan from the last episode. Mark, who has not reported to work since the past two days, ignores Milchick's call. At Lumon, Drummond complains to Milchick that Mark has not yet completed the final quota, referring to the Cold Harbor file that is stuck at 96%.

Ad

During their meeting, Cobel plainly states that Gemma will be killed once the Cold Harbor file is completed, causing Mark to freak out. She tells him to call in sick at work so that Milchick does not suspect anything is amiss. So, Mark calls his manager and requests to take the day off for personal work, but promises to return the next day without fail.

Cobel drives Devon and Mark (hidden in the trunk) to the Damona Birthing Retreat Center under the cover of the night. It is here that Devon had her baby in season 1.

Ad

They get access to the severed cabin where Mark's innie gets activated. He feels disoriented at first due to the change in setting from Lumon's severed floor. Mark S. slowly inches towards Cobel, who is standing in the middle of the room. Devon asks him to repeat the last words he said to her and he replies with, "She's Alive!"

Dylan G. quits his job in Severance season 2 episode 9

Dylan cries after Gretchen in Severance season 2 episode 9 (Image via Apple TV)

Gretchen confesses to her husband that she kissed his innie during their last meeting in episode 6, leaving him very upset. As the innies and outies are considered separate individuals, her actions are tantamount to cheating. She explains that his innie reminded her of how he used to be, but Dylan wants to hear none of it and threatens to quit his job in anger.

Ad

Gretchen meets Dylan G. at the Outie Family Visitation Suite later and lets him know they can't meet again since it bothers her husband. But he is not ready to lose her and proposes his love with a paper ring before she turns him down and walks away tearfully. Heartbroken, Dylan G. resigns from his job by signing all the necessary paperwork and walks into the elevator, effectively ending his existence.

Ad

Burt and Irving part ways in Severance season 2 episode 9

Irving and Burt say their goodbyes in Severance season 2 episode 9 (Image via Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 9, Irving walks into his house to find Burt reading his notes where he had suspected Lumon of being involved in "recent disappearances or deaths." The notes also refer to Burt as a "low-level enforcer or Lumon goon." Irving tries to smooth things over by stating he does not believe that anymore.

Ad

Burt asks Irving to join him on a car ride and drives him to the train station. During the ride, Burt mentions that he worked as a driver for Lumon, but insists he didn't know what happened to the passengers once he dropped them at their destinations.

At the train station, Burt purchases a one-way ticket for Irving that will take him far away from Kier for his own safety. But Irving resists, saying he wants to stay and experience love with him. In an intimate moment, they nuzzle their foreheads together, just like their innies did in season 1. Irving says he's ready this time, but Burt responds that they can't have a future together.

Ad

So, Irving catches the train with his dog, Radar, and sets off for an unknown destination to start his new life.

Jame Eagan scares both Helena and Helly in Severance season 2 episode 9

Helena as seen in the Apple TV+ series Severance season 2 (Image via Apple TV)

Severance season 2 episode 9 showcases Helena starting her day with a morning swim. She returns to her swanky place to find her father, Jame Eagan, waiting for her at breakfast. He watches her keenly as she slices her boiled egg into six symmetrical portions and starts taking small bites, telling her she should have eaten raw eggs instead.

Ad

Helena's sense of fear and trepidation are evident in her interactions with her father, which strongly suggests that he may have been controlling or abusive towards her in the past.

Her innie, Helly, arrives to work and finds Mark absent for the second day in a row. This leaves only Dylan and her at work in the MDR division. After speaking to Dylan, she heads to the break room to retrieve Irving's note. Helly is determined to locate the exports hall and memorizes its directions by staying back after working hours. But, Jame Eagan sneaks up behind her and claims that she tricked him, before calling her, "My Helly."

Ad

Ms. Huang and Milchick have a memorable day at work in Severance season 2 episode 9

An image of Ms Huang and Milchick from Severance season 2 episode 9 (Image via Apple TV)

At the start of the episode, Milchick congratulates Ms. Eustice Huang on completing her Wintertide Fellowship program and hands her the Wintertide Fellowship for the Year of Vision award, the same one received by a young Harmony Cobel. He informs Ms. Huang that it will be her last day at Lumon and that she will be leaving for the Gunnel Eagan Empathy Center in Svalbard at the end of the day.

Ad

Later in Severance season 2 episode 9, Drummond meets Milchick on the executive floor and criticizes him for not tightening the leash enough to ensure Mark's presence on Lumon's finest day. He takes a jab at him for always using big words.

The manager replies that Mark is only his responsibility at work and points out that it's Drummond's duty to keep an eye on the outie Mark. He also tells his boss off, in his signature style, by asking him to "devour feculence."

Ad

Viewers can watch all episodes of Severance season 2 on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback