Is Shania Twain in A Man in Full? Explained

On May 2, 2024, Netflix released A Man in Full, a limited drama series created by David E. Kelley and directed by Regina King and Thomas Schlamme. The plot for the show was based on one of the most popular Tom Wolfe novels of the same name. The show featured Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane in the lead.

The series premiere episode opened with a clear depiction of the extravagant lifestyle followed by the show's title character, business tycoon Charlie Croker, played by Jeff Daniels. It was his 60th birthday, and present among a list of other big shots, was Shania Twain, who was the performer for the night.

Is Shania Twain really in A Man in Full?

Yes, Shania Twain featured briefly in the premiere episode of A Man in Full. As mentioned previously, during the 60th birthday celebration of the show's titular character Charlie Crocker, Twain was featured as a performer. Twain, who seemed excited about the cameo, shared the news of her appearance on the show on multiple social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok.

On Instagram, she shared a Behind The Scenes clip from the filming of the episode and mentioned that she had a cameo in the new Netflix series. She wrote in her caption:

"What an honour to be a part of this, next to some of my favourite actors!"

Additionally, on May 5, 2024, she expressed her fondness towards the show by uploading a couple of pictures from the show's set and wrote:

"I've been binge watching it between rehearsals for my Vegas show."

What is A Man in Full about?

The new Netflix series depicts the rise and fall of a business mogul named Charlie Crocker. It also depicts the differing treatments the show's titular character receives from those around him after his downfall. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace."

Who is in the cast of A Man in Full?

The new Netflix drama has a stellar cast (Image via Getty)

As mentioned previously, Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane play the titular characters in A Man in Full. They portray the roles of Charlie Crocker and Martha Croker respectively. The show also has a stellar supporting cast which includes:

Tom Pelphrey who plays Raymond Peepgrass

Aml Ameen who plays Roger White

Chanté Adams who plays Jill Hensley

Jon Michael Hill who plays Conrad Hensley

Sarah Jones who plays Serena Croker

William Jackson Harper who plays Wes Jordan

Lucy Liu who plays Joyce Newman

Also appearing in recurring roles are actors such as:

Bill Camp who plays Harry Zale

Jerrika Hinton who plays Henrietta White

Josh Pais who plays Herb Richman

L. Warren Young who plays Gerald

Evan Roe who plays Wally

Christian Clemenson who plays Stroock

Neal Reddy who plays D.A Jennings

Atkins Estimond who plays Five-O

Anthony Heald who plays Judge Taylor

Will there be a second season of A Man in Full?

Since A Man in Full is a limited series, it is highly unlikely that the show will have a second season. However, it is too soon to rule out the possibility of the same given that it has not even been a week since the show's release as of this writing. As seen in the case of other hit limited series like Beef, chances of renewal are not always thin.

All six episodes of A Man in Full is streaming on Netflix.

