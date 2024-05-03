A Man in Full: Why Raymond Peepgrass is the most unlikable character in the series

A Man in Full is Netflix's latest business drama that features a line full of scheming and plotting characters, who try to take advantage of Atlanta's real estate mogul Charlie Croker's sudden bankruptcy. Raymond Peepgrass stands ahead of everyone in that line.

The series delves into the viper's nest of wealth and power, where enemies lurk in the shadows. A vengeful banker, Raymond Peepgrass, becomes Croker's nemesis, fueled by a desire to see the once-untouchable mogul brought low.

Raymond is a lowly loan officer, who wants to earn money and respect, through his manipulation and vicious tactics. Tom Pelphrey plays the character with utmost sincerity and precision.

A Man in Full is created by David E Kelly, and Regina King serves as one of the executive producers on the show. The series features Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, and Tom Pelphrey in prominent roles.

A Man in Full consists of six episodes and premiered on May 2, 2024.

Why is Raymond the most unlikable character in A Man in Full?

A Man in Full is based on Tom Wolfe's The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The story follows Atlanta's real estate mogul, whose life comes under severe turbulence, as he faces sudden bankruptcy.

As an executive at Charlie Croker's bank, Raymond is fully aware of his financial difficulties. He puts together a covert team to take advantage of Charlie's debts so he may purchase the Croker Building for a low price. Raymond also felt sidelined by Charlie and hated him for how he made him look small. So he planned the long game to get his revenge and also make some profit out of it.

When his initial schemes fail, he resorts to more aggressive and lowly tactics to gain Charlie's attention. He even seduces and sleeps with his ex-wife Martha by offering her financial stability after Charlie crashes and burns.

What is Raymond's motive in A Man in Full?

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker (Image via Netflix)

As Charlie Croker desperately tries to defend his empire during his fall from grace, some people seek to capitalize on the chaos. Raymond Peepgrass is one of those. He feels subordinated, frustrated, and on the verge of constant chaos.

Netflix's officially described Raymond's character as,

"Subordinated, libidinous, and frustrated, Raymond is a lowly loan officer on the verge of personal and professional chaos. He wants respect, but he’ll settle for s*x, vengeance, and money."

Raymond is hateful towards Charlie, but he also desperately seeks to get his attention. Like a neglected child, he would continue escalating his mischievous acts until the desired attention is received. Similarly, Raymond's tactics and manipulations are a manifestation of his desire to win Charlie's respect and admiration, who will never give it to him.

By the end of A Man in Full, Raymond finally gets Charlie's attention after sleeping with his wife Martha. Raymond also opens up a new LLC called the Big Red Dog, to relocate Martha's majority stake in Charlie's Concourse, the crown jewel of his economic empire. After all that intricate planning, scheming, and smartness, in the end, Raymond appears as a man looking for a parental figure's approval.

Final Thoughts

Sarah Jones as Serena Croker and Evan Roe as Wally Croker (Image via Netflix)

A Man in Full explores themes of ambition, betrayal, and the fragility of success, set against the backdrop of a society grappling with social and racial tensions. The series is backed by the powerful performances of Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker, Diane Lane as Marth, Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman, and Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass.

The series offers a gripping narrative and a peek into the world where the interests of large corporations and political interests can collapse and collide swiftly.

All six episodes of A Man in Full is available to stream on Netflix.