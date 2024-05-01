A Man in Full episodes 1 to 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Man in Full starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane is the latest addition to the list of shows in the dark and dramatic genre. The highly anticipated limited series is set to premiere all six episodes of the show on May 2, 2024. The show will be exclusively released on Netflix and will be available in most of the regions around the world.

The show's trailer which was dropped just two weeks ago on April 16, 2024, has been a hit among the audiences. As of May 1, 2024, the trailer has been watched over 300 thousand times. Needless to say, the audiences are excited to see Jeff Daniels's portrayal of a former tycoon grappling with sudden bankruptcy.

The official synopsis for the upcoming show reads:

"When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace."

The plot for the show has been adapted from Tom Wolfe's popular novel of the same name. David E. Kelley serves as the creator of the show and Regina King and Thomas Schlamme serve as directors for the same.

When will A Man in Full be available for viewing?

A ll six episodes of A Man in Full will be available for viewing from Thursday, May 2, 2024, onwards on Netflix. According to the Futon Critic, the episodes will be dropped on the OTT platform at approximately 3:00 A.M EST. Mentioned below are the timings of the release of the show concerning their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 3 am British Summer Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 8 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 2, 2024

12:30 pm South Africa Standard Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 9 am China Standard Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 3 pm

Those with a subscription to the platform can watch the show as and when it drops. Those without one can watch it by subscribing to Netflix and paying a nominal monthly fee. The platform caters to all kinds of audiences, therefore, there are several options you can choose from. Listed below are the several plans you can opt for:

Standard with ads*: $6.99 / month

Standard: $15.49 / month (extra member slots available for $7.99 each / month)

Premium: $22.99 / month (extra member slots available for $7.99 each / month)

Who will star in A Man in Full?

The cast of Netflix's 'A Man In Full' at the Los Angeles Special Screening (Image via Getty)

A Man in Full will witness Jeff Daniels play the lead. He will be portraying Charlie Croker, a former bigwig who now has to deal with insolvency. The show will also witness Diane Lane play Martha Croker, Charlie's ex-wife who somehow gets embroiled in the chaos. Others featuring in the ensemble cast of the show are:

William Jackson Harper who plays Wes Jordan

Aml Ameen who plays Roger White

Tom Pelphrey who plays Raymond Peepgrass

Sarah Jones who plays Serena Croker

Lucy Liu who plays Joyce Newman

Jon Michael Hill who plays Conrad Hensley

Bill Camp who plays Harry Zale

Evan Roe who plays Wally Croker

Chanté Adams who plays Jill Hensley

When did filming for A Man in Full commence?

On November 4, 2021, it was made public that Netflix will be adapting Tom Wolfe's popular novel A Man in Full for the streaming platform. Besides the creator and the directors for the upcoming show, the names of the executive producers were also revealed. Among those were David E. Kelley, Regina King, Reina King, and Matthew Tinker.

The filming for the show began on August 8, 2022, and ended on December 10, 2022.

Tune in to Netflix on May 2, 2024, to catch exclusive episodes of A Man in Full.