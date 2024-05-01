WATCH: Netflix releases the first look of 'Senna', the mini series about the Brazilian F1 legend

Netflix recently released the trailer for it's upcoming F1 series "Senna," dedicated to the life and legacy of Brazilian Formula 1 icon and three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna.

30 years since the fateful incident at the Imola Grand Prix which took the life of Ayrton Senna, the late great racing legend is dearly missed within the motorsports community. A career that consisted of three championships, 41 race victories, and 80 podium finishes, Senna's legacy transcended the race track.

As the racing world mourns three decades without his presence, Netflix has released it's first trailer for the six-episode docu-series dedicated to the life of the Brazilian.

Gabriel Leone takes on the role of Ayrton Senna and is supported by a cast of Camila Márdila, Christian Malheiros and Alice Wegmann, among others. The series promises to offer a comprehensive exploration of Senna's professional triumphs as well as his personal life and relationships.

Meanwhile, Senna's infamous celebrity girlfriend Xuxa is portrayed by Pâmela Tomé. Patrick Kennedy stars as former McLaren team principal Ron Dennis while Matt Mella portrays Senna's teammate-cum-rival and legendary driver Alain Prost.

A release date for "Senna" is yet to be announced.

Former F1 champion reflects on Ayrton Senna's absence from the sport

Jacques Villeneuve, the only Canadian driver to win a Formula 1 championship, said in a recent interview (via GPBlog):

"Formula 1 lost a huge amount in the value he brought. He was super talented, super-fast, and he probably would have given an amazing fight to other drivers for quite a few years to come because he was so passionate about racing."

"He has become an almost mythical figure. Any driver who passes away at the wheel keeps his place in history a lot longer than multiple champions."

Villeneuve emphasized the profound impact of Ayrton Senna's untimely passing on the sport. Reflecting on the incident and it's ramifications on the sport, he added:

"The weekend of Senna's death was probably the one that hurt the most because that was when there was the most human damage. His death marked the start of modern F1. The mindset regarding death and getting hurt changed then compared with the 1970s and 1980s."

All three of Ayrton Senna's championship victories came while driving for McLaren. His tenure with the team coincided with the infamous "Senna-Prost rivalry," one of the greatest teammate battles in the history of the sport.