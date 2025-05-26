Is The Secrets We Keep based on a true story? Explained 

The Danish mystery drama television series, The Secrets We Keep, was released on Netflix on May 15, 2025. Spanning six episodes, the show explores the lives of some of the wealthiest families with secrets residing in the suburbs of Copenhagen.

In this show, the au pair culture prevalent in Danish society plays an important role. It becomes a way for these individuals to inflict several injustices upon those who lack power in the dynamic.

That said, because the plot of The Secrets We Keep is somewhat unique, several questions have arisen among viewers eager to learn about the story's authenticity. The show's narrative is not based on a real-life incident. However, certain elements, such as the existence of the au pair culture in Denmark, are present in the real world.

According to an article by Tudum published on May 21, 2025, creator Ingeborg Topsøe commented on the portrayal of Danish society. He noted that Denmark is often seen as a very egalitarian society." He added:

"Perhaps it’s a reality we don’t want to acknowledge the existence of …. Au pairs are ‘part of the family,’ while being employed, and parents are well-meaning, while absent. It’s these cold, hard facts — hidden beneath a soft layer of niceness — that intrigues me."

The Secrets We Keep is not based on a true story

The Secrets We Keep's story is fictional (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

As previously mentioned, The Secrets We Keep is not based on a real-life incident/incidents. However, it does borrow lightly from things that exist in the real world. As noted, Denmark's aur pair system is central to the show's narrative. Additionally, the show also adds another layer of authenticity by highlighting that people who are hired as part of this culture are primarily from the Philippines.

For the unversed, as part of the au pair culture, a young foreign individual (preferably from the Philippines) comes to live with a Danish family in order to learn about the Danish way of life and culture.

In such an arrangement, the individuals are usually expected to provide necessary services to the host family, such as chores, childcare, and more. In return for their tasks, besides a free-of-cost accommodation, they also receive food and a nominal amount as a monthly allowance or pocket money.

What is The Secrets We Keep about?

The Secrets We Keep on Netflix chronicles one of the most lavish Copenhagen neighbourhoods. Here, almost every family is part of the au pair culture. At the centre of the show's narrative are Cecilie and Mike, a couple who are also a part of the culture and have Angel, an au pair of their own.

The official synopsis for the show, as highlighted in an article on Netflix's Tudum on May 21, 2025, notes the same and mentions:

"In one of the most affluent neighborhoods outside of Copenhagen, just about every family has an au pair from the Philippines. Cecilie (Bach Hansen) and her husband Mike are no exception: Their beloved au pair, Angel (Busano), does just about everything around the house, even helping their preteen son get to sleep each night. "

The synopsis also highlights the sudden disappearance of Ruby, the au pair for their neighbors Rasmus and Katarina, planting seeds of doubt in Cecilie's mind. She is under the impression that her neighbors had something to do with Ruby's absence. The article mentions:

"Cecilie and Mike’s friends and next-door neighbors Rasmus (Ranthe) and Katarina (Curcic) employ an au pair, too — a close friend of Angel’s named Ruby (Levkovski). But one morning, Ruby disappears without a trace. After questioning Rasmus and Katarina about Ruby’s whereabouts, Cecilie grows concerned that they may have had a hand in whatever happened to her.

Additionally, the article also notes Cecilie's belief that Rasmus and Katarina may not be the only people involved. Her instincts tell her that more people from her "inner circle" may be involved with the incident.

The Secrets We Keep is currently streaming on Netflix.

