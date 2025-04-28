Is Walton Goggins in Righteous Gemstones season 3? Explained

Righteous Gemstones season 3, the third installment of the crime comedy television series on HBO, concluded on July 30, 2023. Currently in its fourth season, all episodes from the show's third season are available for viewing on Max, HBO's affiliated streaming platform.

Walton Goggins portrays Baby Billy Freeman in Righteous Gemstones season 3. He is the brother of Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (who is deceased) and brother-in-law of Eli (the head of the Gemstone family). He is married to Tiffany Freeman, who is much younger than him. They share a child named Lionel.

Baby Billy has ways of achieving what he wants, and it is almost always not in the best interest of those around him. This is one of the reasons he keeps landing in trouble. However, he does not seem to pay much heed to it.

Walton Goggins plays Baby Billy Freeman in Righteous Gemstones season 3

As previously mentioned, Walton Goggins plays the character of Baby Billy Freeman in Righteous Gemstones season 3, currently streaming on Max. Goggins has been part of the show since its first season, which first aired in 2019.

While his screen presence was considerably greater in the first season, from season 2 onwards, the show has focused more on the primary members of the Gemstone family. This has pushed Walton Goggins' character to the sidelines a bit. However, irrespective of that, his portrayal of Baby Billy Freeman brings a unique blend of humor and chaos to the show, an irreplaceable one.

About Righteous Gemstones season 3

Righteous Gemstones season 3 premiered on HBO on June 18, 2023. With a nine-episode run, the season concluded on July 30, 2023. The writers for season 3 of the show were John Carcieri, Danny McBride, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas, Jeff Fradley, Scott MacArthur, and Edi Patterson. Jody Hill, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson served as directors for the third installment.

That said, the show's latest season premiered on HBO on March 9, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on May 4, 2025. Taking into consideration the fact that this is the show's final season, HBO has released an overall synopsis for it on their website. It reads:

"From Danny McBride (Vice Principals, Eastbound & Down), this critically acclaimed comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep. In the fourth and final season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past."

Righteous Gemstones is created by Danny McBride and produced by J. David Brightbill and S. Scott Clackum. It is executive-produced by Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James. It is produced under the banners of Rough House Pictures and HBO Entertainment.

All episodes of Righteous Gemstones season 3 are currently available for streaming on Max.

