“All I heard was ‘Walton’”: When The White Lotus star Walton Goggins opened up about his childhood teeth mishap

The White Lotus season 3 star Walton Goggins is known for his infectious smile, besides his nuanced performances in a variety of films and TV series. In an appearance on Conan on TBS, dated August 2016, he revealed the accident that knocked out his two front teeth.

The incident occurred during a basketball practice when he was in the fifth grade. He was running laps on the court when a baseball hit him right in the face.

"I showed up late to baseball practice in fifth grade, and I had to take a lap and I was running to centerfield and all I heard was 'Walton.' And I turn around and I caught a baseball right in my mouth and literally my two front teeth were on the ground next to me," he said.

Walton Goggins got his front teeth knocked out twice

During his appearance on Conan in August 2016, Walton Goggins revealed the traumatic story of getting his teeth knocked out. The conversation started when the host complimented the actor on his "fantastic set of choppers."

"You really should've seen them before they were knocked out. Like you think they are big now, they were twice the size," he replied.

Then Walton Goggins went on to share the baseball incident. He also talked about the confusion that ensued with reattaching his teeth.

"No one knew what to do. Like literally no one knew. Everybody kind of freaked out and my mother's boyfriend at the time picked them (the teeth) up and took me to the emergency room. And the only thing I really remember from the whole experience was the doctor in the ER talking to a dentist on the phone."

However, the actor hurt himself again about a year and a half later.

"Everything was fine until a year and a half later, I dove off into the shallow end of a pool and hit the bottom and knocked them out again," he added.

About The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus is an anthology dark-comedy drama series that is primarily set in a fictional resort. The third season of the series continues the same formula of bringing together a set of eccentric characters in one place and seeing the drama unfold. However, this time the drama takes place in the Thai chain of the White Lotus resort.

The series became globally popular for providing shocking twists and dramatic revelations. The official synopsis of season 3 reads:

"The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Walton Goggins plays a mysterious guest, Rick Hatchett, who is staying in the resort with his chatty, lively, and much younger girlfriend, Chelsea. The series maintains the mystery about Rick for the first few episodes, but later, it is revealed that his father was killed by the resort's owner, and he is there to confront him.

