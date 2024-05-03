Is Welcome to Wrexham completely real? Details explored as third season makes debut

Welcome to Wrexham is now back for a third season, and is looking forward to delivering more of the football drama in Wrexham AFC's quest for a dramatic overhaul. Things are playing out in real life dramatically after the show started in 2021, following movie star Ryan Reynolds and television star Rob McElhenney's unexpected move at purchasing the club.

There have been a lot of developments with the club, Wrexham AFC, who have strived to play out a huge underdog story. What seems more surprising is how the club has achieved some milestones bigger than it had in its century-old history.

For those who are wondering whether the events taking place in Welcome to Wrexham are real, it is indeed all true. The club, thanks to the investment from Reynolds and McElhenney's, along with the new ways of revenue generation, has updated its stature as a club and has also recently earned a promotion to the third division of English football, which is a remarkable achievement for any club coming from the fifth division.

Welcome to Wrexham may contain some scripted and planned "moments," per se, like most reality television shows, but the events with the club, the games, and the investment from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are all real.

Things seemed to have played out just right for Welcome to Wrexham over the two seasons

Expand Tweet

While Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, even with their interest in mind, did promise to uplift the club, it may not have gone down as smoothly as it has. The first season of Welcome to Wrexham ended in heartbreak, almost playing out a perfect underdog story like Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.

The first season ended with Wrexham United failing to qualify for the fourth division after coming second. Though they missed out narrowly, the club remained in their fifth division.

But the second season brought in more hope and finally success. In the second season, Wrexham dominated their league and ended up securing promotion to the fourth division. This time, the club also became a global phenomenon, even playing friendlies with the likes of Manchester United in pre-season.

The third season, which premiered on May 2, will also feature a positive campaign, given that the club has done very well in real life.

However, it is a fact that Wrexham AFC currently has more resources and has presented itself as a stronger team compared to everyone they played. Still, things may not have gone the right way, like many top-level clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, who have struggled to make their mark despite many boosts in finances and changes in management.

So, Welcome to Wrexham has had a bit of luck in achieving what they have over the past two seasons, and what they are about to depict in the upcoming third season.

Welcome to Wrexham has weaved the narrative of what's inside and what's outside the club very well

Expand Tweet

One of the other reasons why the series stands out is its depiction of connections to the fans and the community. This has also been used as the primary element to establish authenticity.

From the very first episode, the community's role, reaction, and perception of the club and the owners have been a sound part of the narrative. This is expected to continue in the third season as well.

Expand Tweet

Welcome to Wrexham covered the journey of the new owners and the club under the new ownership for 18 episodes in the first season. The slightly shorter second season, which was also the club's first stint of good things happening, contained 15 episodes. The third season, which dropped two episodes on May 2, 2024, will contain only 8 episodes.

Welcome to Wrexham is now streaming on Hulu.