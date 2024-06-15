Is Will Davenport planning to leave Grantchester? Everything to know

Grantchester season 9 is all set to premiere on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on PBS and Amazon Prime Video. It is a British TV series that is set in the 1950s and revolves around Reverend William Davenport, an Anglican vicar. He partners with Detective Inspector Geordie Keating to solve crimes in their small village. The series has a mix of drama, mystery, and elements of historical fiction.

With episodes dropping every week, Grantchester season 8 showed Will Davenport facing significant challenges including him grappling with the aftermath of a fatal accident. This leaves him riddled with guilt. The internal struggle drives him to isolation and substance abuse. Furthermore, his pregnant wife goes away to assist her parents which adds to his sense of abandonment.

Tom Brittney, who plays Will Davenport will be leaving Grantchester. When asked about leaving the show, Brittney stated that:

"I’ve loved it, but I needed to stretch my legs as an actor,”

He further added:

“Also, I think Will’s journey needed to come to an end. He’s been through so many ups and downs that I felt like he needed some peace.”

More about Will Davenport in Grantchester

Will Davenport is the vicar who replaces Sidney Chambers in the fourth season of Grantchester.

Unlike Sidney, Will is younger and optimistic with an outward-looking perspective. He uses his position in the Church to advocate for social justice and equal rights. He is a motorcycle-riding clergyman with a strong sense of duty. He also has a complex past and a short temper which he channels through boxing.

Will's character development includes his efforts to help his community and collaborate with Detective Inspector Geordie Keating in solving local crimes. He initially faces challenges in adjusting to his new role and the expectations that come with it. But over time he and Geordie form a strong bond that becomes crucial for the crime-solving team.

Since Will Davenport is a former inner-city chaplain, he brings a fresh perspective to the village with his progressive views and love for motorbikes. He quickly becomes an important figure in the church and also in the community.

Who are the key characters in Grantchester?

Along with Will Davenport, there is another important character who is a part of the series, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating. Geordie Keating, portrayed by Robson Green, continues to be a central character. As a detective, he forms a strong partnership with Will, similar to his previous bond with Sidney Chambers. Other characters include Leonard Finch (Al Weaver), a junior Anglican curate who faces personal struggles and societal challenges.

Cathy Keating (Kacey Ainsworth), Geordie's wife gains more independence by working at a department store. Additionally, characters like Mrs. Sylvia Chapman (Tessa Peake-Jones) who is a housekeeper, and Daniel Marlowe (Oliver Dimsdale), a photographer, and Leonard's partner remain integral to the storyline

Who is Tom Brittney?

Born on October 26, 1990, in Gravesend, Kent, Tom Brittany is a British actor who grew up in Kent and Devon. Since his childhood, he partly developed his love for acting and was partly influenced by his mother, Lynn Brittney, who is an author. Brittney pursued acting at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

His career began with minor roles in television series like Doctors and Call the Midwife. He gained a significant fan base for his recurring role in Outlander and later on The Five. Tom Brittney starred in several films such as Greyhound and the Unknowns.

Grantchester will be streaming on PBS and Amazon Prime Video starting on June 16, 2024. With episodes dropping in every Sunday, fans are eagerly awaiting how the mystery of this season will unfold.