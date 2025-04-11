“It feels so much like a fan fic”- Fans disappointed with Tim and Lucy’s arc in The Rookie season 7 

The latest episode of The Rookie season 7, centered around April Fools’ Day, has generated a wave of online discussion, particularly around the unexpected rekindling of the relationship between Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen, a pairing popularly referred to as “Chenford.” While some fans welcomed the development, others expressed concern that the storyline felt inconsistent with the characters’ arcs and the series' tone.

The discussion began with a widely upvoted post on Reddit titled “I can’t be the only one who hated this." In the comments, various reactions poured in, with one Reddit user commenting,

“I dislike the hook up because it feels so much like a fan fic Chenford tease for the sake of teasing Chenford, and not an actual progression of their storyline.''

Image via Reddit (@DragonflyImaginary57)

Another user, Reddit user commented,

''I read the whole thing as she misses him, but she doesn't dare get into a real relationship with him again (yet).''

Someone else wrote,

''I totally agree with you here. If it was a hookup for nothing more than to play a prank on their work buddies then why do it out of sight of their sight or hearing.''

Reddit user suggested,

''This makes the most sense. Lucy wanted to test the waters of being back in a relationship with Tim and didn’t want to make it too obvious so she covered it up w the “prank”.

A viewer gound the plotline funny and wrote,

''Idk, I mostly liked the episode. I thought it was funny throughout, I liked Nolan being serious cop, I loved ang/Nyla duo especially when they bribed Wesley.''

Many users criticized the episode's direction, while some found it funny. This post quickly gained traction, accumulating hundreds of upvotes and responses, sparking debate within the Rookie fan community. One of the main points of contention was the nature of Lucy and Tim’s brief romantic reunion, which was initially framed as part of a prank.

Some fans felt this cheapened the emotional complexity of their relationship. A broader conversation also emerged around the portrayal of romantic relationships in The Rookie. Several fans expressed that more weight should be placed on emotional development rather than physical interaction.

The Rookie: A polarizing episode?

Lucy Chen and Tim's dynamic has been a central part of The Rookie since the early seasons, developing from a working relationship to a fan-favorite romance. Their chemistry slowly developed into an official relationship in season 5, fulfilling longtime viewer expectations.

By season 6, increasing personal differences and emotional tension led the couple to split up — a move that left their storyline open-ended, with unresolved feelings between them.

In season 7, the two characters have also gone their separate ways. Tim has reverted to a more orderly and emotionally stunted version of himself, and Lucy is career-focused and on her way up in leadership roles.

The April Fools' incident was the first physical and emotional reconnection between Lucy and Tim since their breakup, sparking controversy among fans about whether it is a sign of meaningful progression or regression for the sake of drama. As The Rookie continues, the show is under pressure to either fully invest in developing the Chenford plot or let both characters move on in a manner consistent with their development.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

