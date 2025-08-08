It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7, The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time, will release on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. Following the episode's premiere, it will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, August 14, 2025.As the gang prepares for Frank's &quot;Hometown Visit,&quot; in this reality TV-inspired episode, viewers can expect a perfect mix of chaos, humour, and the usual antics of the gang. In episode 6, the Gang deals with getting older humorously by staging a crazy drinking game for seniors. Episode 7, the penultimate episode, will be allegedly funnier than the last. This time, Frank and the rest of the Gang are getting ready for a reality-TV-style performance, which will make things even humorous.The official synopsis of the episode states,“Upon learning that Frank's making a &quot;Hometown Visit&quot; with his Golden Bachelor partners, the Gang rehearses their family dinner to appeal to America.”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7 releases on August 13, 2025A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, episode 7, the Gang prepares for Frank’s &quot;Hometown Visit&quot; with his Golden Bachelor partners, blending parody and chaos. The episode highlights the gang's dysfunctional relationships, which will lead to funny mistakes as they practise for the big visit.Here is the release schedule for different regions:RegionRelease date &amp; dayRelease timeUSA (Pacific Time)August 13, 2025, Wednesday6 pmUSA (Eastern Time)August 13, 2025, Wednesday9 pmBrazil (BRT)August 13, 2025, Wednesday10 pmUK (BST)August 14, 2025, Thursday2 amCentral Europe (CET)August 14, 2025, Thursday3 amIndia (IST)August 14, 2025, Thursday6:30 amSouth Africa (SAST)August 14, 2025, Thursday3 amPhilippines (PHT)August 14, 2025, Thursday9 amAustralia (ACDT)August 14, 2025, Thursday11:30 amNew Zealand (NZST)August 14, 2025, Thursday1 pmHow many episodes will there be in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 consists of a total of 8 episodes. With 6 episodes already released, episode 7 is the penultimate episode. Fans can expect the final episode to tie up the ongoing narrative with the usual chaos and irreverence that the show is known for.Is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 only available on FXX?Season 17 of the series is initially available to air on FXX every Wednesday night. One can watch the episodes on Hulu the next day if they missed the FXX telecast. Currently, season 17 can only be streamed on Hulu.It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 6 recapIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, episode 6, titled Overage Drinking: A National Concern, aired on August 6, 2025. The episode revolves around the return of Tammy and Trey, characters from earlier seasons, who now have a teenage son caught drinking at Paddy’s Pub. Their arrival prompts the Gang to reflect on their own aging process, as they continue to act immaturely while others, like Tammy and Trey, have matured. Dennis and Dee are busy reconnecting with the girls they went to prom with in high school. Dennis tries to get back together with Tammy, but is turned down. Dee, on the other hand, is interested in Trey's teenage son and is using him to relive her past. These actions signify that the Gang has a hard time getting over their childhood habits.At the same time, Mac and Charlie start looking for Frank, who has mysteriously vanished. They think Frank is in danger, but their search is futile. But in the end, it turns out that Frank was never missing. He had just joined The Bachelor to avoid his responsibilities. This twist makes the episode even sillier and shows how Frank avoids growing up.The episode's ending, where the gang is still stuck in their childish antics while others, like Tammy and Trey, have moved on with their lives, makes the point even stronger.What to expect from the upcoming episode?A still from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)Frank’s &quot;Hometown Visit&quot;: Frank gets ready for it with his &quot;Golden Bachelor partners,&quot; making it seem like a parody of reality dating shows where family and friends meet the other half.The Gang's Rehearsals: It can be expected that the Gang will rehearse their acting for the visit, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and awkward performances.Reality-TV spoof: In this reality show, the gang's usual antics are set in a world of romantic tension, image control, and public scrutiny. With a possible conflict or running gag that will carry over into episode 8, this episode of the season will likely set the stage for the big finale.Over-the-top situations: With the &quot;Hometown Visit&quot; as a backdrop, viewers can expect over-the-top moments as the Gang fails to comply with the idealized version of normalcy.It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 7 will air on August 13, 2025.