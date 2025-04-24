“It’s a matter of making conscious choices” — When Kaitlyn Dever made her feelings clear about raising social issues through movies 

Kaitlyn Dever sat down for an interview with the British magazine New Musical Express (NME), published on November 11, 2021. The actress is known for projects like Booksmart, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Rosaline.

While discussing the kind of roles she has taken, the actress made it known that she prefers to have her choice of acting embody the causes that matter to her.

"It's a matter of making conscious choices," she stated.

Kaitlyn Dever clarified that she looks at her craft not only as a job but also as something that can serve to bring into focus stories that tend to get overlooked or misrepresented. Her performances in shows like Unbelievable and Dopesick attest to this dedication.

Whether it's playing a survivor of s*xual assault, an opioid-addicted coal miner, or a queer high school teenager, Dever feels these characters are worth telling.

"I realised in the last few years that you can do what you love and be part of projects that are filled with joy – and you can also do what you love on projects that have an impact on the world in dealing with social issues," she said.

For Kaitlyn Dever, performing isn't merely entertainment. It's also raising awareness and prompting social discussions.

"I really experienced that for the first time with Unbelievable," she explained.

The reactions she received from viewers, who were moved by the show, encouraged her to pursue more socially conscious roles.

Utilizing roles to raise real-life issues

Kaitlyn Dever at The Last of Us season 2 Australian premiere (Image via Getty)

Kaitlyn Dever's drive to work on 2021's Dopesick was influenced by her wanting to bring to attention the origins of the opioid crisis in America. In the Disney+ series Dopesick, she played the role of Betsy Mallum, a coal miner from Virginia who ends up dependent on OxyContin. This role earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

The series was an adaptation of Beth Macy's 2018 nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America, and explored Purdue Pharma's involvement in the opioid crisis.

"I was infuriated. I was angry. I was heartbroken," Dever said while discussing the role.

She further stated that she and most of her peers were not aware of how exactly the crisis unfolded.

"It’s important that people know the truth," she added.

Through Betsy, Dever wanted to bring representation for people whose tales are usually lost.

"I was excited we were bringing queer representation to this story. I was excited that she was a female coal miner – that’s not something people necessarily think is a job for a woman," she said.

She talked about the reason she chose to play Betsy. She wanted viewers to see the human toll of a national tragedy.

She said the role "shed light on a story that was buried."

A personal and professional turning point for Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever at The Last of Us Sydney photocall (Image via Getty)

Kaitlyn Dever appeared in the 2019 Netflix miniseries Unbelievable, which was based on real-life events of serial r*pe cases. She portrayed Marie Adler, a woman who was r*ped and subsequently accused of fabricating the assault.

The role led to Dever's first Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominations and influenced her career decisions as an actress.

"I have a tendency to forget how I’m feeling, to forget myself and pour everything into the role,” she commented.

The importance of the story, she explained, outweighed her own emotions.

“Immediately, it just becomes so important,” she said.

Dever said that it was the first time she realised the impact her work could have on people.

"The aftermath of that show, with people feeling comfortable enough to share their stories with me. It made me want to do more where I could see the impact of a project doing good," she shared.

Kaitlyn Dever also tied the premiere of the show to the cultural zeitgeist.

"The #MeToo movement began as we were starting pre-production on Unbelievable, and it’s still going on every day," she remarked.

Learning from experience and teamwork

Kaitlyn Dever at SXSW 2025 (Image via Getty)

Kaitlyn Dever typically learns from her co-workers. In Dopesick, she acted alongside Michael Keaton, who portrayed the physician who prescribes Betsy OxyContin.

"The baseline of his work is so honest, you can’t help but believe everything he says," she said about Keaton.

She also cited the impact of co-star Rosario Dawson from Dopesick, although they didn't appear on screen together.

"I admire her activism and work so much" Dever stated.

Friendships have also influenced her style. She continues to maintain a strong friendship with her Booksmart co-star Beanie Feldstein years after the movie's release.

"The friendship is growing every day," she commented.

Dever appreciates each opportunity to learn through experience.

"I become a sponge on each project I do. I tend to study people and take their mannerisms and energy onto the next job," she said.

Kaitlyn Dever feels that she should utilize her work to bring awareness to social causes. Her method of acting is more than performance—she views it as giving voice to the typically silenced voices.

