“It will be absolutely chaotic” — House of the Dragon has constant leaks, fans feel they're planned out

House of the Dragon season 2 is all set for a premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9 pm ET. With constant leaks and spoilers on various media platforms, fans think it is a rigged move by HBO. The leaks evoke interest among fans. A Reddit user thinks that after the new season comes out, it will be "absolutely chaotic." Here is what their comment on Reddit reads as:

Another user on Reddit has expressed disappointment over the potential spoilers that have been circulating. Here is what the user has to say:

"At this point, I think HBO paid people to spread 'leaks' and chaos because they don't want people to get spoiled like with S1. I've never seen so many different interpretations of an episode before, funny enough all agree Alicent and Criston will be shagging while B&C is happening and that it is different."

The rant continues:

"I may be on copium rn but I do think the leak which A lot of people saw (now deleted) might be fake because no writer would botch a very anticipated scene like that"

The auto moderator on the official House of the Dragon subreddit has now specified rules to make the next season more engaging, enjoyable, and spoiler-free. No major spoilers from the show and the book are allowed for posting. Only minor spoilers are allowed one week after the episode airs.

Many fans believe that once the final season airs on Sunday, Reddit, X, and TikTok will be very chaotic. Here is what a fan has to say -

Some viewers, however, believe that the leaks are not by HBO and are just made based on fan interpretations, while some are by people who have read Fire and Blood already. A viewer who believes that the leaks are all fan-made commented on a post on the HOD subreddit and said:

"Would they even have to pay? Just leak a bunch of different shit to strategic people and the fans will do the rest lol"

A viewer who didn't seem to be pleased with the leaks commented on the same thread and said:

"why do people even want leaks? Why ruin it for yourself even knowing the book spoilers i dont understand why people want accurate ones so badly"

Another user commented on the same thread and said :

Several other users also commented about the leaks and expressed their opinions.

"What if it's the ultimate curveball and B&C are shagging while Criston kills?" one Reddit user wrote.

"5 stages of grief," another wrote

"Lol. It's like Game of Thrones all over again," another Reddit user commented on the same thread.

"I’m not even opening the Reddit app for at least twenty four hours afterwards," another user commented.

Everything we know so far about House of the Dragon season 2

Keeping it spoiler-free, House of the Dragon season 2 will start mostly with Rhaenyra taking revenge on Aemond. She will not believe in Aemond’s story of losing control over Vhagar because of which Lucerys died, which is true. A war between Aegon and Rhaenyra is the only probable now.

The ongoing power struggle, conflict in Westeros, and a lot more dragons are expected in the second season. Season two of House of The Dragon will continue to star most of the cast from season one.

Clinton Liberty, Tom Bennett, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fix, and Tom Taylor, among many others, will newly join the cast for season 2 of the show.

House of the Dragon is all set to premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16.